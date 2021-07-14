At a CAGR of 6.1%, Global Burn Ointment Market to Surpass US$ 1,384.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global burn ointment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 915.7 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Burn Ointment Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of burn injuries, increasing government initiatives and awareness programs, and increasing approvals from regulatory authorities of new products among others.

Increasing prevalence of burn related injuries in children leads to high demand of burn ointments, this is expected to fuel the market growth of global burn ointment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report 2019, in the U.S., every day, over 300 children between the ages of 0 and 19 are treated in emergency rooms for burn-related injuries, while two children die every day as a result of their burn wounds.

Increasing number of government initiatives and awareness programs for burn injuries is expected to bolster growth of the global burn ointment market. For instance, on October 14, 2020, that is on National Burn Awareness Day, in the UK, the Children's Burns Trust and the British Burn Association campaigned to draw attention to a troubling link between social deprivation and the number of children suffering from life-altering burn injuries.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4512



Increasing number of approvals from regulatory authorities for new product applications is expected to drive the growth of the global burn ointment market over the forecast period. For instance, on September 16, 2020, MediWound Ltd., a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for review of NexoBrid, a topically administered product for deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, acquisitions, etc. are expected to drive growth of the global burn ointment market over the forecast period. For instance, on March 24, 2021, Arch Biopartners Inc., a clinical stage company, Toronto, announced a licensing agreement with the University of Cincinnati (UC) to license the new patent claims for an AB569 topical wound application designed to prevent, treat, and heal burn wound infections.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global burn ointment market include Smith & Nephew PLC, Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Cipla Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Dr. Morepen Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4512



Market Segmentation:

Global Burn Ointment Market, By Product Type: Topical Antibiotics Silver Iodine

Global Burn Ointment Market, By Depth of Burn: Minor Burns Partial Thickness Burns Full Thickness Burns

Global Burn Ointment Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Global Burn Ointment Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Pharmaceutical Blenders Market, by Product Type (Double Cone Blenders, V-Blenders, Octagonal Blenders, Ribbon blenders, Paddle Blenders, Vertical Screw Blender, Bin Blender, Double Paddle Mixer, and Others), by Application (Pharmaceutical (API Manufacturing, Solids Formulations, Liquid Formulations, and Ointment Formulations), Research and Development, Food Manufacturing, and Cosmetics Manufacturing), and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018–2026

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/pharmaceutical-blenders-market-2107



Hydrocortisone Market, by Product Type (Injection, Cream/Ointment, Tablet, and Others), By Indication (Adrenocortical Insufficiency, Allergic Conditions, Arthritis, COPD/Asthma, Cancer, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and by Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 – 2026

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/hydrocortisone-market-2376



Tacrolimus Market, by Product Type (Tacrolimus Capsules & Tablets, Tacrolimus Ointment, and Tacrolimus Injection), by Application (Immunosuppression, Dermatitis, and Others), by End User (Organ Transplant Centers, Hospitals, and Clinics), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 – 2026

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/tacrolimus-market-2298



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

