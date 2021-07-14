Gordian Expands Contract Offering with Vizient to Include VFA Solutions for Healthcare Facilities Management Services

Greenville, SC, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, has enhanced its contract offering with Vizient, Inc. for facilities services. The contract now includes VFA solutions and means Gordian is able to offer Vizient members contracted pricing for even more of its robust data, software and services across the facilities planning workflow, from detailed, technical assessments of asset conditions to strategic capital planning.

“Our VFA facility management solutions complement our current offering to support Vizient members. We take pride in providing efficient tools that enable strategic facilities and capital planning and streamline construction work to help healthcare professionals provide exceptional patient care,” said William Pollak, President at Gordian.

Gordian’s VFA Facility Capital Planning Software platform helps healthcare organizations objectively model multi-year capital plans to optimize and align real estate portfolio investments that enables mission-centric, evidence-based decision making. Gordian’s VFA Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) services allow organizations to quickly get the accurate, objective and defensible data needed to understand the current conditions of their facilities to better prioritize facilities budgets and secure funding. By centralizing asset and facility information, Gordian provides forecasting tools to manage and maintain facility condition data more effectively, leveraging that data to optimize budget decisions about maintenance and facility capital planning. Gordian’s VFA assessors help identify assets that can pose risk to patient safety and flag those assets to avoid emergency repairs and overtime. The fact-based, unbiased data provided by Gordian drives confidence in financial decisions made by the facilities teams.

Gordian’s full suite of services offered to Vizient members at enhanced savings includes an innovative construction procurement system, facilities strategy and construction project execution services — including Job Order Contracting (JOC), VFA Facility Capital Planning Software, VFA Facility Condition Assessments (FCA) and Return on Physical Assets (ROPA) solutions.

“The addition of Gordian’s VFA strategic solutions will help healthcare providers define facilities investments and prioritize project selection. We are committed to helping provide safe and reliable healthcare facilities for our communities nationwide,” Pollak added.

Vizient members can access Gordian solutions by visiting www.gordian.com/vizient or by contacting our dedicated healthcare team at healthcare@gordian.com.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is North America’s leader in facility and construction cost data, software and services for all phases of the building lifecycle. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Facility Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings and increase building quality.