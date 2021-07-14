The Official Mars Token’s Debut Lighted Up NYC’s Times Square

New York, NY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Official Mars Token launched a massive marketing campaign about its debut listing on BitMart, a premium global digital assets trading platform, on June 23, 2021. This iconic billboard is positioned at 7 Times Square, which is one of the most prominent focal points within Times Square. Poised near the famous New Year’s Eve Ball, this LED display is a perfect branding opportunity to celebrate business milestones. Advertising the listing of Official Mars Token on BitMart profoundly signifies the globalization of this project.



Photo Available: Mars Token Lights Up Times Square

As a decentralized blockchain-based payment system, the Official Mars Token is made to provide an interplanetary payment solution for a permanent settlement on Mars. Until the settlement is successful, their goal is to increase the value for its community. As long as research and work are still being carried out on the settlement of Mars, the Official Mars Token will be further developed and made available on earth as a decentralized payment system.

The CEO of the Official Mars Token commented: “We are very happy about the phenomenal launch at BitMart. Now it is our endeavor to enlarge our community, further develop Mars Token and implement advantageous features.”



Video Available: Mars Token X Times Square

About BitMart



BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 500+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About OMT



