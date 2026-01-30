BitMart Launches "Principal-Protected Copy Trading," Introducing a Master-Compensated Risk Model

Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, the premium global digital asset trading platform, announced the official launch of its innovative product—"Principal-Protected Copy Trading." This model introduces a collateral-backed mechanism where Masters (lead traders) guarantee to compensate Followers for net trading losses. The initiative aims to resolve the misalignment of interests and lack of trust inherent in traditional social trading.





In traditional copy trading models, Followers often bear the full risk of market volatility alone. BitMart’s "Principal-Protected Copy Trading" disrupts this norm: Masters must pledge their own capital as risk margin and commit to fully compensating Followers for any net trading losses incurred during the weekly settlement cycle.

"You Copy, I Cover"—Key Mechanism Highlights:

Solving the "Principal-Agent Problem" : Losses are borne by the Master, while profits are shared. This mechanism not only safeguards the Follower's principal but also compels Masters to adopt more prudent, long-term trading strategies.

: Losses are borne by the Master, while profits are shared. This mechanism not only safeguards the Follower's principal but also compels Masters to adopt more prudent, long-term trading strategies. Rigorous Risk Control : All Protected Masters undergo strict verification, requiring an account equity of ≥ 10,000 USDT. Furthermore, the system enforces a strict 5x leverage cap, eliminating high-risk gambling at the source.

: All Protected Masters undergo strict verification, requiring an account equity of ≥ 10,000 USDT. Furthermore, the system enforces a strict 5x leverage cap, eliminating high-risk gambling at the source. The 20% Safety Cushion: The system dynamically limits the copy trading scale, requiring the Master's own funds to always cover at least 20% of the Assets Under Management (AUM), ensuring sufficient solvency for compensation at all times.

To attract top-tier traders to this innovative model, BitMart has introduced an industry-leading incentive package: Protected Masters can earn up to 70% commission rebates and 60-80% profit sharing.

Not Just Trading, But a Partnership. "We envision this as more than just trading; it is a partnership," a BitMart spokesperson stated. "By deeply binding the interests of Masters and Followers, we hope to rebuild the trust foundation of social trading. Masters and Followers should be partners who share both risks and rewards, allowing novice users to take their first step into trading without fear."

"Principal-Protected Copy Trading" is now officially live on BitMart. Quotas for the first batch of strictly vetted Protected Masters are now open. With this innovative mechanism, BitMart ensures that every act of trust is backed by tangible financial guarantees.

Disclaimer:

Trading fees and funding rates incurred during copy trading are not covered under the compensation mechanism and must be borne by the Follower.

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.