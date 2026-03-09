Regulatory Clarity Accelerates RWA Shift from Narrative to Institutional Infrastructure, New Industry Report Finds

Mahe, Seychelles, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is entering a critical inflection point as regulatory clarity in major jurisdictions enables the transition from experimental pilots to institutional-grade financial infrastructure, according to the inaugural report in BitMart's RWA Research Series, released today in collaboration with leading RWA ecosystem participants.





State of Real-World Assets (RWA): Positioning, Regulation, and Institutional Market Outlook, co-authored with Plume, Coinchange, and Block Street, provides the first cross-jurisdictional analysis of how recent regulatory developments in the United States, European Union, and Asia-Pacific are fundamentally altering the trajectory of on-chain asset markets.

From Enforcement to Architecture

The report identifies 2025 as a pivotal year in which U.S. regulatory policy shifted from enforcement-led oversight toward purpose-built frameworks. The passage of the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act marked the first systematic federal response to digital asset regulation, establishing clear legal definitions for stablecoins and delineating regulatory authority based on network maturity rather than asset classification at issuance.

"The question is no longer whether tokenized assets will achieve institutional adoption, but how quickly traditional financial infrastructure can adapt to accommodate programmable, on-chain assets within existing regulatory frameworks," the report states.

Regulatory Convergence Raises the Floor

While the U.S. and EU have taken divergent architectural approaches - the U.S. distributing authority across the SEC, CFTC, and banking regulators versus the EU's unified MiCA framework - the report identifies a global convergence on "substance over form" as the dominant regulatory philosophy. Regulators increasingly focus on economic rights and legal nature rather than technological wrapper, a shift that reduces jurisdictional arbitrage opportunities while raising compliant issuance standards worldwide.

Asia-Pacific markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan, have adopted substance-based frameworks aligned with U.S. and EU models while following distinctly sandbox-oriented paths that have often moved faster in operationalizing specific RWA use cases.

Infrastructure Gaps Remain the Binding Constraint

Despite regulatory progress, the report finds that non-regulatory barriers - liquidity fragmentation, custody-settlement integration gaps, and immature risk management infrastructure - represent the primary obstacles to institutional-scale adoption.

"Markets perceived as experimental, thinly governed, or overly dependent on small teams struggle to attract durable capital," the analysis notes. "Institutional-scale RWA markets must resemble capital markets - not crypto-native experimentation."

“The RWA market has reached a structural inflection point - regulatory frameworks are no longer a barrier but a blueprint. BitMart Research’s analysis makes clear that the institutions best positioned for the next cycle are those building compliant infrastructure today, not waiting for further clarity tomorrow.” — BitMart Research

Key Findings:

Regulatory Concentration: RWA adoption is likely to concentrate among regulated issuers with clear legal status, structurally favoring traditional financial institutions over protocol-native models

Stablecoin Infrastructure as Velocity Determinant: Compliant stablecoin frameworks under the GENIUS Act and MiCA will determine market depth, with dollar- and euro-denominated settlement rails bifurcating into distinct ecosystems

Custody Defines Competitive Moats: Solving custody-settlement integration and cross-chain interoperability now defines competitive advantage over regulatory positioning

Enforceability Risk Floor: Until legal certainty around token-based ownership and creditor rights is established across jurisdictions, enforceability gaps remain a structural constraint on institutional participation

Institutional Drivers Beyond Compliance

The report examines operational imperatives driving institutional capital deployment into RWA infrastructure, including yield enhancement in compressed environments, capital velocity improvements through T+0 settlement, and portfolio diversification via decorrelated asset classes.

"Tokenization enables 'one asset, multiple uses' - a single Treasury or credit instrument can simultaneously function as collateral, yield-generating vehicle, derivatives underlying, or cross-chain liquidity asset," the report explains. "This programmability fundamentally improves capital efficiency beyond what's achievable in traditional markets."

About the Report

State of Real-World Assets (RWA): Positioning, Regulation, and Institutional Market Outlook is the first in BitMart's RWA Research Series, a long-term initiative examining the evolution of tokenized asset markets. The comprehensive analysis represents a collaborative effort between BitMart's Strategic Research function and industry participants across digital asset infrastructure, investment, and tokenized markets, providing regulatory perspectives, market structure insights, and operational observations based on real-world experience in RWA-related sectors.

Contributing organizations include Plume (real-world asset network infrastructure), Coinchange (compliant yield solutions for institutional clients), and Block Street (liquidity solutions for tokenized assets).

The full report is available at: https://www.bitmart.com/static-file/resources/public/State_of_RWA_Issue_01.pdf?utm_campaign=RWA%20Report%2001&_channel_track_key=MIsZooE3

