Meriwest Credit Union Celebrates 60 Years of Member Service

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixty years ago, John F. Kennedy implored, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” In May of that year, 1961, four IBM employees embodied the same community spirit and founded what would eventually become Meriwest Credit Union.



IBM NorCal Employees Federal Credit Union was formed with eight members and $5,000 in assets on May 5, 1961. As the valley grew and changed, the credit union did as well to become the Meriwest Credit Union you know today, with over 88,000 members and approaching $2 billion in assets. And through the growth, Meriwest has steadfastly maintained the values since its inception; helping others improve their finances and attain their goals. Meriwest was then, and is today, truly, people helping people.

Serving their entire community has always been a focus for Meriwest. Last year alone Meriwest conducted over 170 financial education workshops on topics ranging from simple budgeting, to buying your first car; and consulted with more than 2,000 community members on understanding their credit score. On a broader scale, Meriwest worked with the City of Cupertino on their Rent Relief Program in 2020 and provides ongoing support of community programs such as Mayor Liccardo’s Youth Works Program, County of Santa Clara Youth and Family Services Program, California Diversity Council-Silicon Valley Chapter and City of San Jose Youth and Family Support Services. In recognition of their dedication to the community, Meriwest has received numerous awards from nonprofits for their philanthropic activities and support of the underserved.

As member relationships continue to be at the forefront of the movement, in July of 2020 Meriwest introduced the Merit Rewards program; the more a member turns to Meriwest for their financial needs, the more they are rewarded for their business.

In announcing the 60th Anniversary edition of the Meriwest logo to commemorate this historical milestone, President and CEO, Julie Kirsch, remarked, “Over the course of 60 years there were many major milestones along the way and continued leadership from the Board, resiliency, vision and core principles drove our success which is still evident today. IBM will always be the heart of Meriwest and the addition of the counties we serve is the heartbeat.”

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 businesses and families throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Tucson, Arizona. Meriwest has assets in excess of $1.9 billion, making it one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. In 2020 & 2021, the credit union was voted ‘Best Place’s to Work’ by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal and was included in The Mercury News 20th Annual ‘Best in Silicon Valley Reader’s Choice Awards’ in 2021. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

