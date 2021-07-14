Parsons’ Wins $2.2 Billion Missile Defense Agency Contract

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) was awarded a seven-year contract valued up to $2,241,762,696 by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for Technical, Engineering, Advisory, and Management Support (TEAMS)–Next Systems Engineering. This contract has a three-year base with two two-year options. Parsons has supported the MDA’s mission for more than 38 years.



“As global threats become more sophisticated, we are committed to advancing the MDA’s critical mission of developing and deploying layered missile defense systems that protect national security, deployed forces, and allied forces from missile attacks in all phases of flight,” said Kurt Tripp, Parsons’ senior vice president of integrated air and missile defense. “From current to future threats, we are focused on supporting the development of innovative, secure, mission-ready systems that connect the battlespace and ensure the security and empowerment of our nation’s warfighter.”

Parsons will provide engineering, analysis, and management support for the development of integrated and layered missile defense systems that defend U.S. and allied forces against ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats, and advance the agency’s integrated air and missile defense, command and control, and battle management communication missions across the all-domain battlespace.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

