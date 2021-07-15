Harrow Health Granted Two Patents for Novel Surgical Dilation Formulation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued two Patents, No. US 10,993,921, B2, dated May 4, 2021, and No. US 11,045,432 B2, dated June 29, 2021, entitled “Epinephrine-based ophthalmic compositions for intraocular administration and methods for fabricating thereof.” Harrow Health’s wholly owned subsidiary, ImprimisRx, provides surgical dilation (or mydriatic) agents for more than 250,000 cataract surgeries annually.



The Company also announced that data from a study based on the compounded mydriatic drug combination protected under these patents will be presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2021 Annual Meeting, July 23-27, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The poster presentation, entitled “Intracameral Mydriasis During Cataract Surgery and Cataract Combined with Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery,” will be led by Tigran Kostanyan, MD, ABO, and will report data from the study conducted using an intracameral injection of ImprimisRx’s patented compounded mydriatic drug combination, which contains Tropicamide, Phenylephrine HCl, Lidocaine HCl and Diclofenac Sodium. Results of the survey showed rapid, adequate and stable mydriasis throughout surgery. To view a video that will accompany the presentation, click here.

The purpose of the evaluation was to determine the effects of an intracameral mydriatic injection on pupil size, dilation time and stability of mydriasis throughout cataract surgery. Patients in the study were given ImprimisRx’s compounded intracameral injection of a mydriatic solution in lieu of dilating drops. In commenting on the study data, Dr. Kostanyan said, “IC Myd provides quick, repeatable and reliable pupil dilation during cataract and cataract combined with microincisional glaucoma surgery.”

Physicians interested in purchasing ImprimisRx’s compounded mydriatic drug combination used in this study should contact ImprimisRx’s commercial team by calling 844-446-6979 or e-mailing info@imprimisrx.com.

About ImprimisRx

ImprimisRx is one of the nation’s leading ophthalmic-focused pharmaceutical businesses, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with 40 proprietary ophthalmic formulations. For more information about ImprimisRx, including product ordering instructions, please visit imprimisrx.com.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns and operates ImprimisRx, one the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic eye disease. Harrow Health also holds equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries. Harrow Health also owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any future health epidemics on our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; market acceptance of the Company’s formulations and challenges related to the marketing of the Company’s formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Jamie Webb, Director of Communications and Investor Relations

Harrow Health, Inc.

jwebb@harrowinc.com

615-733-4737