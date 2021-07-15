Phunware Smart Hospitality Solution Licensed by Leading International Luxury Resort

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it will license its Smart Hospitality Solution to one of the largest international luxury resorts in the world (“the Customer”).



“Every luxury resort is strategizing how to get guests back on property post pandemic and many are thinking about how to use mobile solutions like ours to not only address their potential safety issues, but also to tech-enable their guest experiences,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We’re extremely excited to license our enterprise software and infrastructure to one of the largest resorts in the world so that visitors can enjoy industry-leading experiences that leverage their mobile devices in order to make their on-site brand interactions more engaging and contextual.”

This Customer can now access feature-rich mobile solutions to better engage their guests and staff, while simultaneously optimizing their operational and staff efficiencies, lowering their costs and boosting their revenues. Capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Location Based Services to enable mapping, wayfinding and positioning, both indoors and outdoors

to enable mapping, wayfinding and positioning, both indoors and outdoors Mobile Engagement to create, schedule and optimize contextual messaging campaigns to engage and inform guests, including real-time alerts, notifications and messaging

to create, schedule and optimize contextual messaging campaigns to engage and inform guests, including real-time alerts, notifications and messaging Analytics to drive better insight into guest behavior and engagement

to drive better insight into guest behavior and engagement Content Management to manage application content in real-time with a simple web-based portal

to manage application content in real-time with a simple web-based portal Audience Monetization to leverage Phunware’s proprietary data platform and high-impact creative to promote brand awareness and increase bookings

to leverage Phunware’s proprietary data platform and high-impact creative to promote brand awareness and increase bookings Additional integrations to support business systems, including mobile check-in, food and drink ordering, in-room entertainment, temperature control, concierge services, communication, access control and loyalty programs

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in hospitality and luxury guest experiences on mobile.

