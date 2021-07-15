At a CAGR of 9.8%, Animal Disinfectant Market to Surpass US$ 7477.4 Million globally by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global animal disinfectant market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3886.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Animal Disinfectant Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing product launches and the increasing prevalence of zoonotic infections such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and salmonellosis among others.

Market players are indulged in launching new product lines for the production of animal disinfectants, this is expected to increase the growth of the global animal disinfectant market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Tangshan Finely Animal Care Co.,Ltd, a group corporation that focuses on enzyme technology, animal feeding, and health care peripheral industry, launched a new product line that completely focuses on the manufacturing of dairy farm animal disinfectants.

Key players are indulged in launching new products that is expected to increase the growth of the global animal disinfectant market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Merck Animal Health launched a new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered bacteriostatic spray-on antimicrobial solution to be used on structures and physical components in variety of livestock production premises as well as for equine and companion animal biosecurity situations. When it is used in conjunction with Armatrex – a silane quaternary ammonium salt, it is shown to provide a protective coating against the growth of bacteria, fungi, mold, and algae.

Market players are indulged in inorganic activities, such as acquisitions, in order to enhance its product portfolio. This is expected to increase the growth of the animal disinfectant market, over the forecast period. For instance, LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company, acquired Theseo group, a manufacturer of animal health and biosecurity solutions. This acquisition helped LANXESS to expand its product portfolio by adding a range of disinfection and hygiene solutions to be used in animal husbandry industries.

Key Market Takeaways:

Rising incidences of infections in equines are expected to increase the growth of the global animal disinfectant market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, The State Laboratory of Public Health identified a horse infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Brunswick County, U.S.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global animal disinfectant market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of salmonellosis in animals. For instance, according to May 2019 report of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), salmonella infection (salmonellosis) causes approximately 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths annually in the U.S. and in 2018, there were 18 reported outbreaks due to Salmonella infection.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global animal disinfectant market include Neogen Corporation, GEA Group AG, Lanxess AG, Zoetis Inc., Kersia Group, CID Lines, Albert Kerbl GmbH, PCC Group, Laboratoires Ceetel- CMPC, G SheperdAnimal Health, Sanosil AG, DeLaval Inc., Diversey Holdings Ltd., Laboratoire M2, Fink Tec GmbH, Evans Vanodine International PLC, Virox Animal Health, Theseo Group, Kemin Industries, and Shandong Daming Disinfection Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Animal Disinfectant Market, By Application: Dairy Cleaning Swine Poultry Equine Dairy & Ruminants Aquaculture

Global Animal Disinfectant Market, By Type: Liquid Powder

Global Animal Disinfectant Market, By Form: Iodine Lactic Acid Hydrogen Peroxide

Global Animal Disinfectant Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa







