Digital Twin Consortium / Object Management Group Discuss Space Mission IT Challenges at IEEE Conference

BOSTON, MA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium® and Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced they will present mini-workshops during the 8th IEEE International Conference on Space Mission Challenges for Information Technology (SMC-IT 2021), which runs virtually from July 26-30, 2021.

Space missions are leveraging digital twins for many applications, from in-space additive manufacturing to using augmented reality in microgravity environments, to onboard real-time event decision and control. Digital Twin Consortium speakers will explore the role of digital twins and enabling technologies in tackling space IT challenges. Dr. Michael Grieves, Chief Scientist for Advanced Manufacturing, Florida Institute of Technology, and John Vickers, Principal Technologist, Advanced Manufacturing, National Aeronautics, and Space Administration, will keynote the workshop on July 28, 2021. Click here for more information on Digital Twin Consortium speakers.

Government-led projects remain focused on deep-space missions and the new commercial space industry is building the future of spaceflight in low-earth orbit. In its mini-workshop, OMG speakers will focus on the technical standards that enable innovation while reducing costs, schedules, and risk for government and commercial space projects. Steve MacLaird, Senior Vice President, Government & Industry Strategy, OMG, and Colonel (Ret.) US Air Force will kick off the workshop with a keynote address on July 29, 2021. Click here for the list of speakers for the OMG mini-workshop.

Click here to register for SMC-IT 2021, which includes the two mini-workshops, or schedule virtual meetings with speakers during the conference by sending an email to VirtualMeet@engage.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Be sure to attend the Stellar Technologies session and demonstration on July 28 at noon, and learn how digital twins can enable predictions affecting stars, planets, and planetary objects.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group.

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium. Founded in 1989, OMG standards are driven by vendors, end-users, academic institutions, and government agencies. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even wider range of industries

Attachment