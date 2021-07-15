Innovid Appoints Industry Leader Dominic Satur To Expand Company’s Global Brand Partnerships

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , the world’s largest independent ad delivery and measurement platform for connected TV, today announced the hire of Dominic Satur as Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships. In this role, Satur will progress the company's strategic consulting services to help global brands navigate the transformation from traditional to addressable media in television and beyond. Based in London, he will be responsible for expanding relationships with global brands and leading advertising transformation across channels.



Satur comes to Innovid after 10 years at Flashtalking, a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company. During his time there, he was most recently VP of Business Development in Europe, where he helped expand the company into new European markets.

“Connected TV is a global phenomenon – with rapid adoption across all regions,” said Zvika Netter, Innovid CEO & Co-Founder. “Dominic is a proven leader and his combination of strategic know-how and deep technical expertise of the advertising ecosystem makes him the ideal candidate to shepherd CTV growth across our markets. He will counsel clients and brands on how to build and leverage data to drive more effective advertising and show them how Innovid adds unique value and ROI to their technology stack.”

Satur ultimately joined the Innovid team due to its leadership and innovation in CTV, including its proprietary SDK (software development kit) which has expansive integrations into the devices powering the CTV ecosystem. This gives Innovid a clear advantage in market – specifically in areas like formats, personalization, and measurement. Innovid offers marketers SDK technology that’s compatible with many providers and tech devices, allowing for seamless addressability and interactivity to all audiences, regardless of screen.

Satur believes the end of third-party cookies and other such IDs offers an exciting chance to reshape the industry with a greater focus on high-quality media, formats, and creative executions.

"I'm excited to be joining Innovid just as we're beginning to see the convergence of traditional linear and connected television as well as the emergence of new – and the maturity of established – CTV players, both global and regional," Satur said. "I've spent the past decade collaborating with leading marketers on innovation in digital advertising, and I'm thrilled to bring this experience to the table and help brands optimise their advertising effectiveness across all screens and devices, including CTV.”

Satur’s hire is the latest in a string of announcements that highlights Innovid’s mission to support global brands. Innovid recently announced its partnership with NBC Sports as the ad management provider for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games which will air later this month.

To learn more about Innovid, please visit www.innovid.com .

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, audio, and DOOH. Our platform seamlessly connects all media, delivering superior advertising experiences across the audience journey. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.innovid.com .