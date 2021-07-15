Global Biodefense Market to Surpass US$ 17.0 Billion by 2028; Increasing efforts to stockpile vaccines to drive the Market Growth, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global biodefense market is estimated to be valued at US$ 12.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Biodefense Market:

Key trends in the market include emergence of Nipah virus disease, increasing number of product launches, and increase in initiatives by international humanitarian organizations.

Emergence of Nipah virus disease which led to rise in multidisciplinary actions by government to prevent such biological outbreaks, is expected to fuel the market growth of global biodefense market over the forecast period. For instance, according to article published in Indian Journal of Community Medicine, during May 2018, an outbreak of the rare and highly pathogenic Nipah virus infection that spreads from fruit bats occurred in Kozhikode, Kerala, India. 18 cases were reported in the state, out of which 16 died indicating the fatality rate of 88.8%.The affected cases had a mean age of 41 years, with a male predominance. In response to the outbreak, Kerala formed a multidisciplinary team led by the Indian Government's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). As needed, World Health Organization (WHO) also provided technical assistance to the Government of India. Moreover, according to a news article published on June 22, 2021 in Times of India, an English-language daily newspaper in India, the deadly Nipah virus was found in two bat species in Maharashtra, India, by the team of National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The increasing number of product approval and launch is expected to bolster growth of the global biodefense market. For instance, on December 20, 2019, Merck & Co., Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ERVEBO, a recombinant and replication-competent Ebola vaccine, for the prevention of disease caused by the Zaire Ebola virus in the people aged 18 and above. However, the duration of ERVEBO's protection from the virus is unknown.

Increase in initiatives and efforts to stockpile vaccines by international health and humanitarian organizations is expected to drive the growth of the global biodefense market. For instance, on January 11, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced the establishment of global Ebola vaccine stockpile. The stockpile will enable countries to contain future Ebola epidemics by ensuring timely access to vaccines with the help of humanitarian organizations.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global biodefense market over the forecast period. For instance, on October 01, 2019, Themis Bioscience, an immunomodulation therapy developer, announced the start of a Phase 1 clinical trial for a second-generation Zika vaccine. The vaccine candidate is based on Themis' proprietary measles vector platform, which includes Institut Pasteur's exclusively licensed technology. The Pasteur Institute is a world-renowned biomedical research institute.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global biodefense market include Emergent Biosolutions Inc., SIGA Technologies Inc., Bavarian Nordic A/S, Elusys Therapeutics Inc., Ichor Medical Systems Inc., Amgen Inc., Cleveland Biolabs Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., and XOMA Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Biodefense Market, By Product: Anthrax Small Pox Botulism Radiation Others

Global Biodefense Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Care Centers Research Organizations Military Others

Global Biodefense Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa







