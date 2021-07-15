Globus Medical Announces Completion of 20,000 Procedures Utilizing ExcelsiusGPS®

AUDUBON, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced that over 20,000 spine procedures have been performed utilizing the ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation system.



“The ExcelsiusGPS® platform is one of the most intuitive systems I have ever used. It was easy to learn and adapt into my operating room,” said Dr. Roland Kent, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls, ID, who has performed over 300 procedures with ExcelsiusGPS®. “I have experienced significant decreases in our operative times, whether it be a single position lateral, a simple TLIF or a T10-to-pelvis deformity correction. I use ExcelsiusGPS® for almost every case I do.”

The number of cases that incorporate the ExcelsiusGPS® platform is at an all-time high. Specifically developed to overcome the limitations of minimally invasive surgery, ExcelsiusGPS® removes multiple stress factors and helps to maintain navigation integrity, allowing the surgeons to focus on patient care. ExcelsiusGPS® combines streamlined preoperative or intraoperative planning with fully integrated robotic trajectory alignment for a broad spectrum of spine applications. The robotic platform has been shown to help increase accuracy, reduce radiation, and generate time savings compared to conventional spine procedures.1

“At Globus, our mission is to improve patient care by developing game changing technology. We firmly believe commercial success is a product of clinical success,” said Mir Hussain, Director of Field Applications for Globus Medical’s Imaging, Navigation, Robotics Division. “It is both humbling and exciting to be part of the team that developed and launched this technology almost 4 years ago, and now it is being utilized in over 20,000 procedures around the world!”

About ExcelsiusGPS® Spine Solutions

ExcelsiusGPS® is the revolutionary robotic navigation platform that offers a comprehensive approach to spine procedures, from start-to-finish. The platform’s multifunctionality, imaging versatility and unique real-time information enable accurate trajectory alignment with integrated navigation for placing screws, for navigated disc preparation, and for placing interbody implants. ExcelsiusGPS® is the only robotic navigation system that was built from the ground up to comprehensively combine these advanced technologies. The system works with any Preoperative CT, Intraoperative CT, and Intraoperative Fluoroscopy. ExcelsiusGPS® is the only Robotic Navigation Platform that addresses the gaps of standard navigation and current robotic technologies. These features include an actively navigated end effector, patient movement tracking, force/deflection sensing, and DRB disruption monitoring. These features combine to provide safety redundancies throughout the procedure in order to maintain navigational integrity.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical , Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com .

