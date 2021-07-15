Century Aluminum Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report second quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.



The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.