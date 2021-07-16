South Africa Real Estate Activities Report 2021: Influencing factors, State of the Industry, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Activities in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the real estate industry which comprises commercial, industrial and residential properties, as well as property development, property valuation and bond origination. It includes information on the state of the sector and the effects of the lockdown, the performance of listed property companies, corporate actions and regulation affecting the sector.
There are profiles of 125 companies including major property groups such as Growthpoint and Hyprop, real estate investment trusts such as Fortress and Heriot, property managers such as JHI and developers such as Renprop and Summercon.
There are also profiles of Leisure Resorts and Hotels developers, industrial development zones, property valuers and bond originators, among others.
Real Estate Activities South Africa:
The real estate sector has been significantly affected by the pandemic as listed property shares fell and the commercial property sector was struck by growing vacancies and a decrease in property valuations. While sales in the residential property sector began to increase in late 2020, partly driven by record low interest rates, property transactions declined significantly in 2020, likely due to temporary closure of deeds offices due to the pandemic.
Trends:
Low interest rates have seen more first time buyers enter the property market and more people buying second homes. Demand for industrial properties such as warehouse and logistics space is growing as more businesses have begun offering ecommerce and delivery to customers. With loadshedding set to last a number of years, property owners and managers are increasingly looking to install alternative energy sources and energy saving devices.
Offshore Exposure:
South African listed and private property companies are investing billions offshore to mitigate poor economic growth locally, rising municipal rates and taxes, political and policy uncertainty, and challenges such as construction site invasions. It is estimated that close to half of the South African listed property sector's investment earnings come from offshore. Companies have also been involved in the development of retail and other properties on the continent.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Government Initiatives
5.4. Input Costs
5.5. Labour
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Cyclicality
5.8. Crime and Security
5.9. Land Expropriation
5.10. Environmental and Social Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
Companies Mentioned
