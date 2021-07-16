South Africa Real Estate Activities Report 2021: Influencing factors, State of the Industry, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Activities in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the real estate industry which comprises commercial, industrial and residential properties, as well as property development, property valuation and bond origination. It includes information on the state of the sector and the effects of the lockdown, the performance of listed property companies, corporate actions and regulation affecting the sector.

There are profiles of 125 companies including major property groups such as Growthpoint and Hyprop, real estate investment trusts such as Fortress and Heriot, property managers such as JHI and developers such as Renprop and Summercon.

There are also profiles of Leisure Resorts and Hotels developers, industrial development zones, property valuers and bond originators, among others.

Real Estate Activities South Africa:

The real estate sector has been significantly affected by the pandemic as listed property shares fell and the commercial property sector was struck by growing vacancies and a decrease in property valuations. While sales in the residential property sector began to increase in late 2020, partly driven by record low interest rates, property transactions declined significantly in 2020, likely due to temporary closure of deeds offices due to the pandemic.



Trends:

Low interest rates have seen more first time buyers enter the property market and more people buying second homes. Demand for industrial properties such as warehouse and logistics space is growing as more businesses have begun offering ecommerce and delivery to customers. With loadshedding set to last a number of years, property owners and managers are increasingly looking to install alternative energy sources and energy saving devices.



Offshore Exposure:

South African listed and private property companies are investing billions offshore to mitigate poor economic growth locally, rising municipal rates and taxes, political and policy uncertainty, and challenges such as construction site invasions. It is estimated that close to half of the South African listed property sector's investment earnings come from offshore. Companies have also been involved in the development of retail and other properties on the continent.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Government Initiatives

5.4. Input Costs

5.5. Labour

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Cyclicality

5.8. Crime and Security

5.9. Land Expropriation

5.10. Environmental and Social Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

Companies Mentioned

Abland Investment Holdings

Accelerate Property Fund

Acsion

AFHCO Holdings

AIDA National Franchises

Appraisal Corporation CC

Arrowgem

Arrowhead Properties

Atlantis Special Economic Zone Company SOC

Atterbury Management Company

Beare Properties

BetterLife Group

Broll Property Group

Broll Valuation and Advisory Services

Calgro M3 Holdings

Cape Value

City Lodge Hotels

Coega Development Corporation

Corporate Valuations CC

DDP Valuers

Delta Property Fund

East London Industrial Development Zone SOC

Electronic Realty Associates (South Africa)

Emira Property Fund

Equites Property Fund

Eris Property Group

Everybody Wins Real Estate Franchising

Excellerate Real Estate Services

Exemplar REITail

Fairvest Property Holdings

Fieldspace Property Managers

First Realty Central

Firzt Realty

Fortress REIT

Free State Development Corporation

Freedom Property Fund

Geffen International Realty Franchises

Group Five

Growthpoint Properties

Hammerson PLC

Heriot REIT

Hermans and Roman Property Solutions

Hyprop Investments

Inframax Holdings

Ingenuity Property Investments

Intelligent Debt Management

Investec Property

Investec Property Fund

Jawitz Properties

JHI Retail

Just Property Group Holding (The)

Kat Leisure

Keystone Investments

Leapfrog Property Group

Legacy Hotels and Resorts

Liberty Holdings

Magnus Penny Associates CC

Maxprop Holdings

Mills Fitchet (East Coast) CC

Mills Fitchet (Gauteng) CC

Mills Fitchet (KZN) CC

Mills Fitchet (Natal)

Mills Fitchet (PWV)

Mills Fitchet Africa

Mills Fitchet Valuations

Montagu Homes

MultiNET Home Loans

My Africa Properties

Nu-Way Housing Developments

Oasis Crescent Property Fund

Oasis Crescent Property Fund Managers

Octodec Investments

Old Mutual

Ooba

Orion Real Estate

Pam Golding Properties

Pareto

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Peermont Global

Power Development Projects

Property Referral Network

Public Investment Corporation SOC

Putprop

Rabie Property Group

Raven Property Group

Rawson Residential Franchises

Realty One International Property Group

Rebosis Property Fund

Redefine Properties

Renprop

Resilient REIT

Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone Company SOC

RMG Management Group SA

Rode and Associates

RPP Developments

S A Appraisers and Valuers CC

SA Corporate Real Estate

Sable Holdings

Sanlam

Sargas

Seeff Property Services

Sirius Real Estate

Spectrum Valuations and Asset Solutions

Stenprop

Stor Age Property REIT

Strategic Real Estate Managers

Summercon Holdco

Sun International

Swish Property Group

TCI Properties

Texton Property Fund

Tongaat Hulett Developments

Tourvest Holdings

Tower Property Fund

Tradehold

Trafalgar Property Management

Trustgro Developments

Tsogo Sun Hotels

Visual International Holdings

Vukile Property Fund

Wakefields Real Estate

WBHO Construction

Westbrook Residential Development

Zenprop Property Holdings

Zotos Brothers

