Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports Record 2021 First Half Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2021 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

2021 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income of $8.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share driven by record second quarter earnings of $4.4 million, or a record $0.70 per diluted share
  • Net interest margin improved by 16 basis points to 3.72%, compared to 3.56%
  • Total noninterest income was up 49.9% to $3.9 million
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision(1) income increased 35.4% to $11.4 million
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.26% from 0.64%
  • Return on average equity increased to 11.88% from 5.79%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) increased to 13.41% from 6.59%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 57.60%, compared to 62.33%
  • Year-to-date net charge-offs declined 46.6% to $159,000

“Our record second quarter and first half earnings reflect strong operating performance across our business and improving economic trends throughout our Northeast and Central Ohio markets,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we have successfully navigated the low interest rate environment throughout the 2021 first half by successfully managing our net interest margin, enhancing our efficiency ratio, controlling operating expenses, growing noninterest income, and maintaining strong asset quality.”

“Year-to-date, we have helped small business customers secure $93.5 million of PPP forgiveness, which provided a $1.5 million benefit to our yield on earnings assets. At June 30, 2021, $90.2 million of PPP loans remained on the balance sheet and we expect the majority of the outstanding PPP loans will be forgiven by year end.”     

“While economic and interest rate uncertainty remains, we are focused on pursuing our long-term growth strategy, making investments across our business, and creating value for our shareholders. As a result, we recently hired two new loan officers in Central Ohio, we are improving our customer engagement by enhancing the Bank’s online resources and returning capital to shareholders through our higher year-over-year dividend payment and share buyback program. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 181,045 shares of our common stock at an average price of $23.16 per share, which includes 131,577 shares repurchased in the second quarter at an average price of $23.42 per share. We have repurchased our common stock at an average price of 111.2% to tangible book value, which we believe is a tremendous value and offers a significant opportunity for our shareholders to increase their ownership in Middlefield Banc Corp. Overall, I am pleased with our strong year-to-date performance, and we expect 2021 will be another strong year for the Company,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2021 first half, increased 14.6% to $23.8 million, compared to $20.8 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.72%, compared to 3.56% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 second quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $10.7 million for the 2020 second quarter. The 10.8% increase in net interest income for the 2021 second quarter was largely a result of a 56.8% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 second quarter was 3.72%, compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.

For the 2021 first half, noninterest income was $3.9 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2021 second quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year.

For the 2021 first half, noninterest expense increased 9.0% to $16.3 million, compared to $14.9 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2021 second quarter increased 3.1% to $7.9 million from $7.7 million for the 2020 second quarter.

Net income for the 2021 first half ended June 30, 2021, was a record $8.6 million, or a record $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021, was a quarterly record of $4.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2021, increased 1.3% to approximately $1.36 billion from $1.34 billion at June 30, 2020. Net loans at June 30, 2021, decreased 5.3% to $1.04 billion, compared to $1.10 billion at June 30, 2020 as PPP forgiveness increased. Middlefield originated $212.6 million of loans under the PPP and helped customers receive $122.4 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, was $90.2 million.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were approximately $1.20 billion, compared to $1.16 billion at June 30, 2020. The 3.2% increase in deposits was primarily due to increases in interest-bearing, money market, savings, and non-interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by decreased time-based accounts. At June 30, 2021, Middlefield had no short-term borrowings compared to $20.4 million of short-term borrowings at June 30, 2020 as the Company paid back Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $150.9 million June 30, 2021, compared with $112.5 million at June 30, 2020.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Our balance sheet remains strong as we benefit from record earnings, favorable asset quality, and a meaningfully higher allowance.   The allowance for loan losses to total loans now stands at 1.34%, compared to 1.28% at March 31, 2021, and 0.92% at June 30, 2020. In addition, at June 30, 2021, we only had eight loans in deferral status primarily within the hospitality industry representing a balance of $17.7 million, compared to a balance of $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, a decline of approximately 92%.”

“We also ended the quarter with robust capital levels and liquidity, including nearly $92.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $150.9 million in our investment portfolio. We are focused on maximizing the yield on our investment portfolio, while prudently managing risk. As a result, our investment portfolio includes $32 million of subordinated debt, at an average yield of approximately 4.8%, in community banks across the country with similar metrics. The remainder of our investment portfolio is primarily held in tax free municipal bonds. I believe our record year-to-date financial results demonstrate strong execution across many aspects of the Bank and our ability to focus on managing items under our control,” concluded Mr. Stacy.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity increased 3.8% to $146.0 million compared to $140.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, was $23.50 compared to $22.09 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 4.6% to $129.4 million for the 2021 second quarter, compared to $123.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $20.82 at June 30, 2021, compared to $19.43 at June 30, 2020.

Through the first six months of 2021, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.32 per share, compared to $0.30 per share for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.74%, compared to 10.47% at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2021 second quarter was $200,000 versus $1.0 million for the same period last year.   The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for the 2021 first half was $900,000 versus $3.7 million for the same period last year.

Net charge-offs were $122,000, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $34,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2020. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $159,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $298,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021, were $14.9 million, compared to $10.5 million at June 30, 2020. The $4.4 million increase in nonperforming assets was affected by one large legacy credit in the Central Ohio market, which was charged-off during the 2020 third quarter. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 were $7.8 million a 20.8% decline from the same period last year, and a 13.4% decline from the 2021 first quarter. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021, stood at $14.2 million, or 1.34% of total loans, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.  
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.  

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)            
   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,
Balance Sheets (period end)  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $82,435  $93,037  $92,874  $46,097  $55,766 
Federal funds sold  10,034   7,436   19,543   6,884   2,520 
Cash and cash equivalents  92,469   100,473   112,417   52,981   58,286 
Equity securities, at fair value  730   690   609   553   581 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  150,850   123,218   114,360   112,968   112,529 
Loans held for sale  790   1,260   878   10,457   4,151 
Loans:               
Commercial real estate:               
Owner occupied  109,777   104,379   103,121   107,342   110,134 
Non-owner occupied  304,324   304,623   309,424   310,512   300,577 
Multifamily  34,926   39,015   39,562   39,622   37,604 
Residential real estate  228,102   228,052   233,995   222,237   227,427 
Commercial and industrial  200,558   242,651   232,044   258,313   240,096 
Home equity lines of credit  107,685   111,474   112,543   115,223   117,196 
Construction and other  62,229   64,960   63,573   60,613   66,015 
Consumer installment  8,694   9,046   9,823   10,534   11,210 
Total loans  1,056,295   1,104,200   1,104,085   1,124,396   1,110,259 
Less allowance for loan and lease losses  14,200   14,122   13,459   11,359   10,210 
Net loans  1,042,095   1,090,078   1,090,626   1,113,037   1,100,049 
Premises and equipment, net  17,680   18,002   18,333   18,633   18,962 
Goodwill  15,071   15,071   15,071   15,071   15,071 
Core deposit intangibles  1,564   1,644   1,724   1,807   1,890 
Bank-owned life insurance  16,846   16,740   16,938   16,832   16,723 
Other real estate owned  7,090   7,372   7,387   7,391   687 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  15,033   13,545   13,636   15,079   14,391 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,360,218  $1,388,093  $1,391,979  $1,364,809  $1,343,320 
                
   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,
   2021
  2021
  2020
  2020
  2020
LIABILITIES               
Deposits:               
Noninterest-bearing demand $326,665  $317,224  $291,347  $268,838  $270,738 
Interest-bearing demand  207,725   215,684   195,722   179,080   136,722 
Money market  183,453   187,204   198,493   184,936   168,842 
Savings  252,171   259,973   243,888   231,696   218,545 
Time  225,271   245,342   295,750   329,413   363,420 
Total deposits  1,195,285   1,225,427   1,225,200   1,193,963   1,158,267 
                
Short-term borrowings  -   -   -   -   20,417 
Other borrowings  13,031   13,095   17,038   17,100   17,162 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  5,858   4,901   5,931   11,690   6,779 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,214,174   1,243,423   1,248,169   1,222,753   1,202,625 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY               
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,325,918               
shares issued, 6,215,511 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021  87,131   87,073   86,886   86,871   86,722 
Retained earnings  76,150   72,729   69,578   68,046   67,150 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  3,893   2,917   4,284   4,077   3,761 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,110,407 shares as of June 30, 2021  (21,130)  (18,049)  (16,938)  (16,938)  (16,938)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  146,044   144,670   143,810   142,056   140,695 
                
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,360,218  $1,388,093  $1,391,979  $1,364,809  $1,343,320 
                

 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,
 December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
  June 30,   June 30,
Statements of Income 2021
 2021
 2020
 2020
 2020
  2021
  2020
                     
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                    
Interest and fees on loans$11,885  $12,167  $12,041  $12,603  $12,281  $24,052  $24,359 
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 12   18   9   8   7   30   101 
Federal funds sold 1   -   1   -   -   1   21 
Investment securities:                    
Taxable interest 410   370   297   249   206   780   363 
Tax-exempt interest 602   558   591   618   634   1,160   1,263 
Dividends on stock 26   29   28   29   27   55   57 
Total interest and dividend income 12,936   13,142   12,967   13,507   13,155   26,078   26,164 
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits 1,010   1,205   1,655   2,106   2,336   2,215   5,201 
Short-term borrowings -   -   (2)  14   32   -   67 
Other borrowings 39   39   43   28   62   78   138 
Total interest expense 1,049   1,244   1,696   2,148   2,430   2,293   5,406 
                     
NET INTEREST INCOME 11,887   11,898   11,271   11,359   10,725   23,785   20,758 
                     
Provision for loan losses 200   700   2,100   4,000   1,000   900   3,740 
                     
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                    
FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,687   11,198   9,171   7,359   9,725   22,885   17,018 
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges on deposit accounts 856   787   729   691   566   1,643   1,119 
Gain (loss) on equity securities 40   81   56   (28)  31   121   (129)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 106   226   106   109   105   332   212 
Gains on sale of loans 221   592   332   660   381   813   495 
Other income 409   532   387   379   412   941   872 
Total noninterest income 1,632   2,218   1,610   1,811   1,495   3,850   2,569 
                     
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and employee benefits 4,321   4,254   4,458   3,657   4,136   8,575   7,720 
Occupancy expense 549   600   628   497   483   1,149   1,033 
Equipment expense 313   357   365   363   307   670   580 
Data processing costs 698   786   617   683   684   1,484   1,350 
Ohio state franchise tax 286   286   251   282   281   572   549 
Federal deposit insurance expense 150   144   103   123   74   294   197 
Professional fees 323   419   352   289   369   742   718 
Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned 22   46   (172)  (184)  (33)  68   (32)
Advertising expense 221   221   55   217   217   442   426 
Software amortization expense 74   80   66   70   74   154   215 
Core deposit intangible amortization 80   80   83   83   83   160   166 
Other expense 889   1,080   1,019   942   1,014   1,969   2,019 
Total noninterest expense 7,926   8,353   7,825   7,022   7,689   16,279   14,941 
                     
Income before income taxes 5,393   5,063   2,956   2,148   3,531   10,456   4,646 
Income taxes 968   896   467   295   565   1,864   639 
                     
NET INCOME$4,425  $4,167  $2,489  $1,853  $2,966  $8,592  $4,007 
                     
PTPP (1)$5,593  $5,763  $5,056  $6,148  $4,531  $11,356  $8,386 
                     
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.      
                     

 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,  June 30,
  June 30,
   2021    2021   2020    2020    2020   2021   2020 
Per common share data                    
Net income per common share - basic$0.70  $0.65  $0.39  $0.29  $0.47  $1.36  $0.63 
Net income per common share - diluted$0.70  $0.65  $0.39  $0.29  $0.46  $1.35  $0.62 
Dividends declared per share$0.16  $0.16  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.32  $0.30 
Book value per share (period end)$23.50  $22.80  $22.54  $22.27  $22.09  $23.50  $22.09 
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)$20.82  $20.17  $19.91  $19.63  $19.43  $20.82  $19.43 
Dividends declared$1,004  $1,016  $957  $957  $956  $2,020  $1,920 
Dividend yield 2.72%  3.10%  2.65%  3.09%  2.91%  2.73%  2.91%
Dividend payout ratio 22.69%  24.38%  38.45%  51.65%  32.23%  23.51%  47.92%
Average shares outstanding - basic 6,297,071   6,364,132   6,378,706   6,376,291   6,369,467   6,331,356   6,393,288 
Average shares outstanding - diluted 6,312,230   6,378,493   6,397,681   6,385,765   6,388,118   6,348,345   6,412,585 
Period ending shares outstanding 6,215,511   6,344,657   6,379,323   6,378,110   6,369,467   6,215,511   6,369,467 
                     
Selected ratios                    
Return on average assets 1.30%  1.22%  0.72%  0.54%  0.90%  1.26%  0.64%
Return on average equity 12.10%  11.65%  6.76%  5.11%  8.57%  11.88%  5.79%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 13.65%  13.17%  7.64%  5.79%  9.76%  13.41%  6.59%
Efficiency (1) 57.28%  57.91%  59.29%  51.96%  61.29%  57.60%  62.33%
Equity to assets at period end 10.74%  10.42%  10.33%  10.41%  10.47%  10.74%  10.47%
Noninterest expense to average assets 0.58%  0.60%  0.57%  0.52%  0.58%  1.18%  1.19%
                     
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income  
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                    
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                  
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity               
                     


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                      
   For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,  June 30,   June 30,
Yields   2021    2021   2020    2020    2020   2021   2020 
Interest-earning assets:                     
Loans receivable (2)   4.43%   4.48%  4.28%   4.48%   4.53%  4.45%  4.73%
Investment securities (2)   3.47%   3.75%  3.65%   3.66%   3.76%  3.60%  3.69%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks   0.18%   0.20%  0.21%   0.27%   0.23%  0.19%  0.72%
Total interest-earning assets   4.05%   4.11%  4.00%   4.23%   4.27%  4.08%  4.47%
Deposits:                     
Interest-bearing demand deposits   0.12%   0.16%  0.21%   0.32%   0.35%  0.14%  0.38%
Money market deposits   0.46%   0.47%  0.53%   0.70%   0.93%  0.47%  1.17%
Savings deposits   0.06%   0.07%  0.11%   0.20%   0.21%  0.07%  0.35%
Certificates of deposit   1.19%   1.28%  1.56%   1.77%   2.00%  1.24%  2.06%
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.46%   0.53%  0.70%   0.93%   1.11%  0.50%  1.25%
Non-Deposit Funding:                     
Borrowings   1.18%   1.10%  0.95%   0.45%   0.53%  1.14%  0.83%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.47%   0.54%  0.71%   0.91%   1.07%  0.50%  1.23%
Cost of deposits   0.34%   0.40%  0.54%   0.72%   0.85%  0.37%  0.98%
Cost of funds   0.35%   0.41%  0.55%   0.71%   0.83%  0.38%  0.98%
Net interest margin (1)   3.72%   3.73%  3.49%   3.57%   3.49%  3.72%  3.56%
                      
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
                      
   For the Three Months Ended      
   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,      
Asset quality data   2021    2021   2020    2020    2020       
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                     
Nonperforming loans (1) $ 7,760  $ 8,958  $7,858  $ 6,690  $ 9,803       
Other real estate owned   7,090    7,372   7,387    7,391    687       
Nonperforming assets $ 14,850  $ 16,330  $15,245  $ 14,081  $ 10,490       
                      
Allowance for loan losses $ 14,200  $ 14,122  $13,459  $ 11,359  $ 10,210       
Allowance for loan losses/total loans   1.34%   1.28%  1.22%   1.01%   0.92%      
Net charge-offs:                     
Quarter-to-date $ 122  $ 37  $-  $ 2,851  $ 34       
Year-to-date   159    37   3,149    3,149    298       
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                     
Quarter-to-date   0.05%   0.01%  0.00%   1.01%   0.01%      
Year-to-date   0.03%   0.01%  0.29%   0.39%   0.06%      
                      
Nonperforming loans/total loans   0.73%   0.81%  0.71%   0.59%   0.88%      
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans   182.99%   157.65%  171.28%   169.79%   104.15%      
Nonperforming assets/total assets   1.09%   1.18%  1.10%   1.03%   0.78%      
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
                      
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                     
For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,  June 30,   June 30,
    2021    2021   2020    2020    2020   2021   2020 
                      
Stockholders' Equity $ 146,044  $ 144,670  $143,810  $ 142,056  $ 140,695  $146,044  $140,695 
Less Goodwill and other intangibles   16,635    16,715   16,795    16,878    16,961   16,635   16,961 
Tangible Common Equity $ 129,409  $ 127,955  $127,015  $ 125,178  $ 123,734  $129,409  $123,734 
                      
Shares outstanding   6,215,511    6,344,657   6,379,323    6,378,110    6,369,467   6,215,511   6,369,467 
Tangible book value per share $ 20.82  $ 20.17  $19.91  $ 19.63  $ 19.43  $20.82  $19.43 
                      
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                     
For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
                      
   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,  June 30,   June 30,
   2021
  2021
  2020
  2020
  2020
  2021
  2020
                      
Average Stockholders' Equity $ 146,719  $ 145,065  $146,374  $ 144,167  $ 139,212  $145,892  $139,287 
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles   16,674    16,754   16,836    16,919    17,002   16,714   17,043 
Average Tangible Common Equity $ 130,045  $ 128,311  $129,538  $ 127,248  $ 122,210  $129,178  $122,244 
                      
Net income $ 4,425  $ 4,167  $2,489  $ 1,853  $ 2,966  $8,592  $4,007 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   13.65%   13.17%  7.64%   5.79%   9.76%  13.41%  6.59%
                      
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)                     
For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
                      
   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  June 30,  June 30,   June 30,
   2021
  2021
  2020
  2020
  2020
  2021
  2020
                      
Net income $ 4,425  $ 4,167  $2,489  $ 1,853  $ 2,966  $8,592  $4,007 
Add Income Taxes   968    896   467    295    565   1,864   639 
Add Provision for loan losses   200    700   2,100    4,000    1,000   900   3,740 
PTPP $ 5,593  $ 5,763  $5,056  $ 6,148  $ 4,531  $11,356  $8,386 
                      

 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
                  
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021
  2020
  Average     Average  Average     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $1,078,866   $11,885   4.43%  $1,092,095   $12,281   4.53%
Investment securities (3)  135,338    1,012   3.47%   107,765    840   3.76%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)  85,245    39   0.18%   58,541    34   0.23%
Total interest-earning assets  1,299,449    12,936   4.05%   1,258,401    13,155   4.27%
Noninterest-earning assets  70,692          62,976       
Total assets $1,370,141         $1,321,377       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits $207,080   $64   0.12%  $129,917   $112   0.35%
Money market deposits  185,728    212   0.46%   164,434    381   0.93%
Savings deposits  253,612    38   0.06%   198,967    104   0.21%
Certificates of deposit  233,930    696   1.19%   350,298    1,739   2.00%
Short-term borrowings  227    -   0.00%   55,973    32   0.23%
Other borrowings  13,062    39   1.20%   15,615    62   1.60%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  893,639    1,049   0.47%   915,204    2,430   1.07%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  323,590          262,575       
Other liabilities  6,193          4,311       
Stockholders' equity  146,719          139,287       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,370,141         $1,321,377       
Net interest income    $11,887         $10,725    
Interest rate spread (1)       3.58%        3.20%
Net interest margin (2)       3.72%        3.49%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
average interest-bearing liabilities       145.41%        137.50%
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $179 and $190 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                  
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,
  2021
  2021
  Average     Average  Average     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $1,078,866   $11,885   4.43%  $1,103,373   $12,167   4.48%
Investment securities (3)  135,338    1,012   3.47%   116,510    928   3.75%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)  85,245    39   0.18%   93,709    47   0.20%
Total interest-earning assets  1,299,449    12,936   4.05%   1,313,592    13,142   4.11%
Noninterest-earning assets  70,692          71,007       
Total assets $1,370,141         $1,384,599       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits $207,080   $64   0.12%  $203,047   $78   0.16%
Money market deposits  185,728    212   0.46%   195,275    228   0.47%
Savings deposits  253,612    38   0.06%   256,151    47   0.07%
Certificates of deposit  233,930    696   1.19%   269,493    852   1.28%
Short-term borrowings  227    -   0.00%   111    -   0.00%
Other borrowings  13,062    39   1.20%   14,258    39   1.11%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  893,639    1,049   0.47%   938,335    1,244   0.54%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  323,590          295,199       
Other liabilities  6,193          6,000       
Stockholders' equity  146,719          145,065       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,370,141         $1,384,599       
Net interest income    $11,887         $11,898    
Interest rate spread (1)       3.58%        3.57%
Net interest margin (2)       3.72%        3.73%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
average interest-bearing liabilities       145.41%        139.99%
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $179 and $169 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                  
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021
  2020
  Average     Average  Average     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans receivable (3) $1,091,119   $24,052   4.45%  $1,038,064   $24,359   4.73%
Investment securities (3)  125,924    1,940   3.60%   106,829    1,626   3.69%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)  89,477    86   0.19%   50,129    179   0.72%
Total interest-earning assets  1,306,520    26,078   4.08%   1,195,022    26,164   4.47%
Noninterest-earning assets  70,850          63,990       
Total assets $1,377,370         $1,259,012       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits $205,063   $141   0.14%  $121,804   $229   0.38%
Money market deposits  190,502    441   0.47%   161,221    934   1.17%
Savings deposits  254,882    85   0.07%   191,052    331   0.35%
Certificates of deposit  251,711    1,548   1.24%   362,082    3,707   2.06%
Short-term borrowings  169    -   0.00%   35,390    67   0.38%
Other borrowings  13,660    78   1.15%   14,159    138   1.96%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  915,987    2,293   0.50%   885,708    5,406   1.23%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  309,395          228,993       
Other liabilities  6,096          5,024       
Stockholders' equity  145,892          139,287       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,377,370         $1,259,012       
Net interest income    $23,785         $20,758    
Interest rate spread (1)       3.58%        3.24%
Net interest margin (2)       3.72%        3.56%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                 
average interest-bearing liabilities       142.64%        134.92%
                  
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $347 and $379 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                  