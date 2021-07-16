Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports Record 2021 First Half Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2021 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



2021 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net income of $8.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share driven by record second quarter earnings of $4.4 million, or a record $0.70 per diluted share

Net interest margin improved by 16 basis points to 3.72%, compared to 3.56%

Total noninterest income was up 49.9% to $3.9 million

Pre-tax, pre-provision (1) income increased 35.4% to $11.4 million

Return on average assets increased to 1.26% from 0.64%

Return on average equity increased to 11.88% from 5.79%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) increased to 13.41% from 6.59%

Efficiency ratio improved to 57.60%, compared to 62.33%

Year-to-date net charge-offs declined 46.6% to $159,000



“Our record second quarter and first half earnings reflect strong operating performance across our business and improving economic trends throughout our Northeast and Central Ohio markets,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we have successfully navigated the low interest rate environment throughout the 2021 first half by successfully managing our net interest margin, enhancing our efficiency ratio, controlling operating expenses, growing noninterest income, and maintaining strong asset quality.”

“Year-to-date, we have helped small business customers secure $93.5 million of PPP forgiveness, which provided a $1.5 million benefit to our yield on earnings assets. At June 30, 2021, $90.2 million of PPP loans remained on the balance sheet and we expect the majority of the outstanding PPP loans will be forgiven by year end.”

“While economic and interest rate uncertainty remains, we are focused on pursuing our long-term growth strategy, making investments across our business, and creating value for our shareholders. As a result, we recently hired two new loan officers in Central Ohio, we are improving our customer engagement by enhancing the Bank’s online resources and returning capital to shareholders through our higher year-over-year dividend payment and share buyback program. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 181,045 shares of our common stock at an average price of $23.16 per share, which includes 131,577 shares repurchased in the second quarter at an average price of $23.42 per share. We have repurchased our common stock at an average price of 111.2% to tangible book value, which we believe is a tremendous value and offers a significant opportunity for our shareholders to increase their ownership in Middlefield Banc Corp. Overall, I am pleased with our strong year-to-date performance, and we expect 2021 will be another strong year for the Company,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2021 first half, increased 14.6% to $23.8 million, compared to $20.8 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.72%, compared to 3.56% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 second quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $10.7 million for the 2020 second quarter. The 10.8% increase in net interest income for the 2021 second quarter was largely a result of a 56.8% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 second quarter was 3.72%, compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.

For the 2021 first half, noninterest income was $3.9 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2021 second quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year.

For the 2021 first half, noninterest expense increased 9.0% to $16.3 million, compared to $14.9 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2021 second quarter increased 3.1% to $7.9 million from $7.7 million for the 2020 second quarter.

Net income for the 2021 first half ended June 30, 2021, was a record $8.6 million, or a record $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021, was a quarterly record of $4.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2021, increased 1.3% to approximately $1.36 billion from $1.34 billion at June 30, 2020. Net loans at June 30, 2021, decreased 5.3% to $1.04 billion, compared to $1.10 billion at June 30, 2020 as PPP forgiveness increased. Middlefield originated $212.6 million of loans under the PPP and helped customers receive $122.4 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, was $90.2 million.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were approximately $1.20 billion, compared to $1.16 billion at June 30, 2020. The 3.2% increase in deposits was primarily due to increases in interest-bearing, money market, savings, and non-interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by decreased time-based accounts. At June 30, 2021, Middlefield had no short-term borrowings compared to $20.4 million of short-term borrowings at June 30, 2020 as the Company paid back Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $150.9 million June 30, 2021, compared with $112.5 million at June 30, 2020.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Our balance sheet remains strong as we benefit from record earnings, favorable asset quality, and a meaningfully higher allowance. The allowance for loan losses to total loans now stands at 1.34%, compared to 1.28% at March 31, 2021, and 0.92% at June 30, 2020. In addition, at June 30, 2021, we only had eight loans in deferral status primarily within the hospitality industry representing a balance of $17.7 million, compared to a balance of $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, a decline of approximately 92%.”

“We also ended the quarter with robust capital levels and liquidity, including nearly $92.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $150.9 million in our investment portfolio. We are focused on maximizing the yield on our investment portfolio, while prudently managing risk. As a result, our investment portfolio includes $32 million of subordinated debt, at an average yield of approximately 4.8%, in community banks across the country with similar metrics. The remainder of our investment portfolio is primarily held in tax free municipal bonds. I believe our record year-to-date financial results demonstrate strong execution across many aspects of the Bank and our ability to focus on managing items under our control,” concluded Mr. Stacy.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity increased 3.8% to $146.0 million compared to $140.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, was $23.50 compared to $22.09 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 4.6% to $129.4 million for the 2021 second quarter, compared to $123.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $20.82 at June 30, 2021, compared to $19.43 at June 30, 2020.

Through the first six months of 2021, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.32 per share, compared to $0.30 per share for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.74%, compared to 10.47% at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses for the 2021 second quarter was $200,000 versus $1.0 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for the 2021 first half was $900,000 versus $3.7 million for the same period last year.

Net charge-offs were $122,000, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $34,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2020. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $159,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $298,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021, were $14.9 million, compared to $10.5 million at June 30, 2020. The $4.4 million increase in nonperforming assets was affected by one large legacy credit in the Central Ohio market, which was charged-off during the 2020 third quarter. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 were $7.8 million a 20.8% decline from the same period last year, and a 13.4% decline from the 2021 first quarter. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021, stood at $14.2 million, or 1.34% of total loans, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Balance Sheets (period end) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 82,435 $ 93,037 $ 92,874 $ 46,097 $ 55,766 Federal funds sold 10,034 7,436 19,543 6,884 2,520 Cash and cash equivalents 92,469 100,473 112,417 52,981 58,286 Equity securities, at fair value 730 690 609 553 581 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 150,850 123,218 114,360 112,968 112,529 Loans held for sale 790 1,260 878 10,457 4,151 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 109,777 104,379 103,121 107,342 110,134 Non-owner occupied 304,324 304,623 309,424 310,512 300,577 Multifamily 34,926 39,015 39,562 39,622 37,604 Residential real estate 228,102 228,052 233,995 222,237 227,427 Commercial and industrial 200,558 242,651 232,044 258,313 240,096 Home equity lines of credit 107,685 111,474 112,543 115,223 117,196 Construction and other 62,229 64,960 63,573 60,613 66,015 Consumer installment 8,694 9,046 9,823 10,534 11,210 Total loans 1,056,295 1,104,200 1,104,085 1,124,396 1,110,259 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 14,200 14,122 13,459 11,359 10,210 Net loans 1,042,095 1,090,078 1,090,626 1,113,037 1,100,049 Premises and equipment, net 17,680 18,002 18,333 18,633 18,962 Goodwill 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 1,564 1,644 1,724 1,807 1,890 Bank-owned life insurance 16,846 16,740 16,938 16,832 16,723 Other real estate owned 7,090 7,372 7,387 7,391 687 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 15,033 13,545 13,636 15,079 14,391 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,360,218 $ 1,388,093 $ 1,391,979 $ 1,364,809 $ 1,343,320 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 326,665 $ 317,224 $ 291,347 $ 268,838 $ 270,738 Interest-bearing demand 207,725 215,684 195,722 179,080 136,722 Money market 183,453 187,204 198,493 184,936 168,842 Savings 252,171 259,973 243,888 231,696 218,545 Time 225,271 245,342 295,750 329,413 363,420 Total deposits 1,195,285 1,225,427 1,225,200 1,193,963 1,158,267 Short-term borrowings - - - - 20,417 Other borrowings 13,031 13,095 17,038 17,100 17,162 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,858 4,901 5,931 11,690 6,779 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,214,174 1,243,423 1,248,169 1,222,753 1,202,625 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,325,918 shares issued, 6,215,511 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 87,131 87,073 86,886 86,871 86,722 Retained earnings 76,150 72,729 69,578 68,046 67,150 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,893 2,917 4,284 4,077 3,761 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,110,407 shares as of June 30, 2021 (21,130 ) (18,049 ) (16,938 ) (16,938 ) (16,938 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 146,044 144,670 143,810 142,056 140,695 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,360,218 $ 1,388,093 $ 1,391,979 $ 1,364,809 $ 1,343,320









MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30, June 30, Statements of Income 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 11,885 $ 12,167 $ 12,041 $ 12,603 $ 12,281 $ 24,052 $ 24,359 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 12 18 9 8 7 30 101 Federal funds sold 1 - 1 - - 1 21 Investment securities: Taxable interest 410 370 297 249 206 780 363 Tax-exempt interest 602 558 591 618 634 1,160 1,263 Dividends on stock 26 29 28 29 27 55 57 Total interest and dividend income 12,936 13,142 12,967 13,507 13,155 26,078 26,164 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,010 1,205 1,655 2,106 2,336 2,215 5,201 Short-term borrowings - - (2 ) 14 32 - 67 Other borrowings 39 39 43 28 62 78 138 Total interest expense 1,049 1,244 1,696 2,148 2,430 2,293 5,406 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,887 11,898 11,271 11,359 10,725 23,785 20,758 Provision for loan losses 200 700 2,100 4,000 1,000 900 3,740 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,687 11,198 9,171 7,359 9,725 22,885 17,018 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 856 787 729 691 566 1,643 1,119 Gain (loss) on equity securities 40 81 56 (28 ) 31 121 (129 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 106 226 106 109 105 332 212 Gains on sale of loans 221 592 332 660 381 813 495 Other income 409 532 387 379 412 941 872 Total noninterest income 1,632 2,218 1,610 1,811 1,495 3,850 2,569 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,321 4,254 4,458 3,657 4,136 8,575 7,720 Occupancy expense 549 600 628 497 483 1,149 1,033 Equipment expense 313 357 365 363 307 670 580 Data processing costs 698 786 617 683 684 1,484 1,350 Ohio state franchise tax 286 286 251 282 281 572 549 Federal deposit insurance expense 150 144 103 123 74 294 197 Professional fees 323 419 352 289 369 742 718 Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned 22 46 (172 ) (184 ) (33 ) 68 (32 ) Advertising expense 221 221 55 217 217 442 426 Software amortization expense 74 80 66 70 74 154 215 Core deposit intangible amortization 80 80 83 83 83 160 166 Other expense 889 1,080 1,019 942 1,014 1,969 2,019 Total noninterest expense 7,926 8,353 7,825 7,022 7,689 16,279 14,941 Income before income taxes 5,393 5,063 2,956 2,148 3,531 10,456 4,646 Income taxes 968 896 467 295 565 1,864 639 NET INCOME $ 4,425 $ 4,167 $ 2,489 $ 1,853 $ 2,966 $ 8,592 $ 4,007 PTPP (1) $ 5,593 $ 5,763 $ 5,056 $ 6,148 $ 4,531 $ 11,356 $ 8,386 (1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.









MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30,

June 30,

2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 0.47 $ 1.36 $ 0.63 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 0.46 $ 1.35 $ 0.62 Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Book value per share (period end) $ 23.50 $ 22.80 $ 22.54 $ 22.27 $ 22.09 $ 23.50 $ 22.09 Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 20.82 $ 20.17 $ 19.91 $ 19.63 $ 19.43 $ 20.82 $ 19.43 Dividends declared $ 1,004 $ 1,016 $ 957 $ 957 $ 956 $ 2,020 $ 1,920 Dividend yield 2.72 % 3.10 % 2.65 % 3.09 % 2.91 % 2.73 % 2.91 % Dividend payout ratio 22.69 % 24.38 % 38.45 % 51.65 % 32.23 % 23.51 % 47.92 % Average shares outstanding - basic 6,297,071 6,364,132 6,378,706 6,376,291 6,369,467 6,331,356 6,393,288 Average shares outstanding - diluted 6,312,230 6,378,493 6,397,681 6,385,765 6,388,118 6,348,345 6,412,585 Period ending shares outstanding 6,215,511 6,344,657 6,379,323 6,378,110 6,369,467 6,215,511 6,369,467 Selected ratios Return on average assets 1.30 % 1.22 % 0.72 % 0.54 % 0.90 % 1.26 % 0.64 % Return on average equity 12.10 % 11.65 % 6.76 % 5.11 % 8.57 % 11.88 % 5.79 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 13.65 % 13.17 % 7.64 % 5.79 % 9.76 % 13.41 % 6.59 % Efficiency (1) 57.28 % 57.91 % 59.29 % 51.96 % 61.29 % 57.60 % 62.33 % Equity to assets at period end 10.74 % 10.42 % 10.33 % 10.41 % 10.47 % 10.74 % 10.47 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.58 % 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.52 % 0.58 % 1.18 % 1.19 % (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Yields 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) 4.43 % 4.48 % 4.28 % 4.48 % 4.53 % 4.45 % 4.73 % Investment securities (2) 3.47 % 3.75 % 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.76 % 3.60 % 3.69 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.72 % Total interest-earning assets 4.05 % 4.11 % 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.27 % 4.08 % 4.47 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.32 % 0.35 % 0.14 % 0.38 % Money market deposits 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.53 % 0.70 % 0.93 % 0.47 % 1.17 % Savings deposits 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.07 % 0.35 % Certificates of deposit 1.19 % 1.28 % 1.56 % 1.77 % 2.00 % 1.24 % 2.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.46 % 0.53 % 0.70 % 0.93 % 1.11 % 0.50 % 1.25 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 1.18 % 1.10 % 0.95 % 0.45 % 0.53 % 1.14 % 0.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.47 % 0.54 % 0.71 % 0.91 % 1.07 % 0.50 % 1.23 % Cost of deposits 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.54 % 0.72 % 0.85 % 0.37 % 0.98 % Cost of funds 0.35 % 0.41 % 0.55 % 0.71 % 0.83 % 0.38 % 0.98 % Net interest margin (1) 3.72 % 3.73 % 3.49 % 3.57 % 3.49 % 3.72 % 3.56 % (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset quality data 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans (1) $ 7,760 $ 8,958 $ 7,858 $ 6,690 $ 9,803 Other real estate owned 7,090 7,372 7,387 7,391 687 Nonperforming assets $ 14,850 $ 16,330 $ 15,245 $ 14,081 $ 10,490 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,200 $ 14,122 $ 13,459 $ 11,359 $ 10,210 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.22 % 1.01 % 0.92 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 122 $ 37 $ - $ 2,851 $ 34 Year-to-date 159 37 3,149 3,149 298 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 1.01 % 0.01 % Year-to-date 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.29 % 0.39 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.73 % 0.81 % 0.71 % 0.59 % 0.88 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 182.99 % 157.65 % 171.28 % 169.79 % 104.15 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.10 % 1.03 % 0.78 % (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Stockholders' Equity $ 146,044 $ 144,670 $ 143,810 $ 142,056 $ 140,695 $ 146,044 $ 140,695 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 16,635 16,715 16,795 16,878 16,961 16,635 16,961 Tangible Common Equity $ 129,409 $ 127,955 $ 127,015 $ 125,178 $ 123,734 $ 129,409 $ 123,734 Shares outstanding 6,215,511 6,344,657 6,379,323 6,378,110 6,369,467 6,215,511 6,369,467 Tangible book value per share $ 20.82 $ 20.17 $ 19.91 $ 19.63 $ 19.43 $ 20.82 $ 19.43 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Average Stockholders' Equity $ 146,719 $ 145,065 $ 146,374 $ 144,167 $ 139,212 $ 145,892 $ 139,287 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 16,674 16,754 16,836 16,919 17,002 16,714 17,043 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 130,045 $ 128,311 $ 129,538 $ 127,248 $ 122,210 $ 129,178 $ 122,244 Net income $ 4,425 $ 4,167 $ 2,489 $ 1,853 $ 2,966 $ 8,592 $ 4,007 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 13.65 % 13.17 % 7.64 % 5.79 % 9.76 % 13.41 % 6.59 % Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Net income $ 4,425 $ 4,167 $ 2,489 $ 1,853 $ 2,966 $ 8,592 $ 4,007 Add Income Taxes 968 896 467 295 565 1,864 639 Add Provision for loan losses 200 700 2,100 4,000 1,000 900 3,740 PTPP $ 5,593 $ 5,763 $ 5,056 $ 6,148 $ 4,531 $ 11,356 $ 8,386







