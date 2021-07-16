Lumakras Sotorasib KRAS G12C Amgen Drug Clinical Trials Sales Forecast Insight 2026

DELHI, India, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Lumakras Drug Clinical Insight & Sales Forecast 2026” Report Highlights:



In recent times, the cancer research is mainly focused on the development of novel drugs that selectively targets the oncogenes, thus reducing the adverse side effects. Researchers have analyzed that mutation in Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog (KRAS) is one of the most common genomic alterations in non-small cell lung cancer. Till now, chemotherapy remains the cornerstone in the management of KRAS mutated NSCLC. However, it is associated with poor overall survival rate, thus possessing high medical needs for the development of novel targeted drugs in the management of KRAS mutated NSCLC.

Recently, Amgen has developed Lumakras (Solatraib) which is the first targeted drug approved for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The drug normally binds to cysteine residue in KRAS G12C mutations, holding the protein in its inactive form, thus inhibiting the MAP kinase pathway. The clinical trials with the drug demonstrated high efficacy and considerable increase in overall survival and progression free survival rates of NSCLC patients.

The approval of drug Lumakras in early 2021 is thought to revolutionize the paradigm treatment of KRAS mutated non-small cell lung cancer. It is expected that in short span of time, the drug will constitute a major share in the lung cancer therapeutics owing to the single product approval targeting KRAS mutations. It is analyzed that the market will witness high compound annual growth rates to reach cumulative sales of more than USD 2 Billion by 2026. Apart from this, the favorable reimbursement policies by Amgen including Amgen Assit360 and Amgen first step will help in lowering the overall cost of the therapy, further fueling the growth of market for next few years.

The transient shift towards sedentary lifestyle and the increase in uptake of smoking, alcohol and tobacco consumption will led to rise in prevalence of lung cancer which will further propel the market. Moreover, the rates at which conventional therapies are failing possess an unmet need for the novel targeted therapy in the management of cancer. The high funding’s by the government as well as private sector has enabled extensive research in this sector. To better tackle the complexity of cancer, researchers are currently evaluating these drugs in combination with other therapies to enhance their efficacy in the management of cancer.

Keeping in mind the high adoption rates of novel therapies, it is expected that US will dominate the global Lumakras market for next few years. In addition to this, the robust research and development activities by large pharmaceutical sector as well as increasing funding for research and development sector by both government as well as private parties will also propel the growth of market. In addition to this, the approval of Lumakras in UAE will also drive the market in that region. This will be favored by increasing lung cancer incidences and the rising awareness among the population for the availability of targeted therapies.

The report covers the descriptive overview of currently available KRAS inhibitor along with its pharmacokinetics and pharmacovigilance profile. The report provides valuable insights into the market, which will help companies, evaluate their business approaches. Furthermore, the report also gives information on the patent expiration, price and dosage of the drug in the management of cancer. A detailed overview of Lumakras in the management of NSCLC; historical and forecasted is also included in this report.