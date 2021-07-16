CSX Named to Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) has been named to IDG’s 2021 Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT list.



The newly released report lists the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. CSX is the only railroad and one of only four transportation and logistics businesses ranked among large companies on the annual listing.

“This recognition reflects CSX’s strategic focus on harnessing technology to drive advances in safety, service and customer supply chains, as well as our employees’ appreciation of the career opportunities we provide,” said Kathleen Brandt, CSX senior vice president and chief information officer. “The talent, pride and enthusiasm of our technology team are the primary reasons we earned the ‘Best Places’ recognition.”

Diana Sorfleet, CSX executive vice president and chief administrative officer said, “Our technology employees work closely with all departments, engaging directly with teams across the states to deliver innovative customer solutions and find the best resolutions to real-world challenges. Our corporate culture is transforming the image of a modern railroad, and our technology professionals are at the forefront.”

The Insider Pro and Computerworld list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

“Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments — while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

For additional details on the Best Places to Work in IT list, visit Best Places to Work in IT 2021 | InsiderPro (idginsiderpro.com).

