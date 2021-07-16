Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 34% Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net earnings for the second quarter 2021, were $867 thousand, or an increase of 33.8%, as compared with earnings of $648 thousand for the same quarter last year. The increase in earnings is primarily attributed to the increase in loan interest and loan fee income. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.32 for the second quarter of 2021, and $0.24 for the same quarter last year.



Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter of 2021 marks continued improvement for the Company, with total Deposits, and Earnings reaching new record levels. The competitive market for the Bank is very strong, and as the economy of Southern California returns to pre-pandemic levels, we see even more opportunities in the future. We are also pleased to report that loan quality remains very strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at quarter-end, no pending foreclosures, and no OREO. Despite the challenges of the last year, we are optimistic about the opportunities for growth and expansion in the future.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $353.3 million, an increase of $38.5 million or 12.2% over $314.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased by 14.4% or $37.2 million to $294.9 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $257.7 million as of December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.5% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by 1.7 % or $3.3 million as of June 30, 2021 to $192.4 million, as compared with $195.7 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to pay downs on loans made under the Payroll Protection Program. The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020. OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively.

Much of the increases in total assets and deposits over the last 14 months is attributable to the Bank’s response to the overwhelming demand for SBA PPP loans to small businesses. Overall, since the program started the Bank approved and funded 688 PPP loans with an outstanding balance of $45.9 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of 21.1% or $12.3 million as compared $58.2 million outstanding as of March 31, 2021.

The Company issued a 20% stock dividend on July 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2021. This dividend increased the number of shares outstanding by 445,991 bringing the total shares outstanding to 2,676,799.

On May 21, 2021, the Company completed a $10 million subordinated note offering. The Notes have a maturity date of June 1, 2031 and carry a fixed rate of interest of 4.250% for the first five years. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at 3-month SOFR plus 356 basis points, resetting quarterly. The Notes include a right of prepayment without penalty on or after June 1, 2026. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $2.3 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $325,987 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $143.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.17% for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $225.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $123.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.03% for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $526.3 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, or an increase of 47.1% as compared with $357.8 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attribute to increases to income on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $1.6 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $971 thousand for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $341.7 thousand which represents an increase of $73 thousand or 27.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $268.5 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 were approximately 28.3% and 29.3% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.





CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 100,937,665 $ 58,075,217 Federal funds sold - - Total cash and cash equivalents 100,937,665 58,075,217 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks - - Investment securities available for sale 34,049,096 32,370,042 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $15,894,696 at June 30, 2021 and $19,556,250 at December 31, 2020) 15,187,264 18,626,525 Total investments 49,236,360 50,996,567 Loans Construction 414,072.00 1,014,462 Real estate 120,008,857 119,302,116 Commercial 71,850,187 75,237,752 Installment 124,245 110,475 Credit Cards - - Gross loans 192,397,361 195,664,805 Unearned fees and discounts (2,028,154 ) (1,678,642 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 190,369,207 193,986,163 Allowance for loan losses (3,667,239 ) (3,271,921 ) Net loans 186,701,968 190,714,242 Fixed assets, net 6,036,251 6,145,711 Accrued interest receivable 929,968 1,013,732 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,835,200 1,554,200 Bank-owned life insurance 4,782,958 4,721,232 Other assets 2,854,209 1,618,717 Total assets $ 353,314,579 $ 314,839,618 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 178,220,559 $ 145,433,815 Interest bearing NOW and money market 77,243,129 76,774,242 Savings 24,917,172 21,467,034 Time deposits less than $250,000 10,169,696 4,473,409 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 4,391,327 9,563,300 Total deposits 294,941,883 257,711,800 Accrued interest payable 147,013 137,487 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000 25,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,724,977 1,674,150 Subordinated debt 10,000,000 - Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 324,906,873 287,616,437 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 10,502,558 10,502,557 Retained earnings 18,134,140 16,428,258 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (228,992 ) 292,366 Total shareholders' equity 28,407,706 27,223,181 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 353,314,579 $ 314,839,618







CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,536,482 $ 2,212,961 $ 5,184,945 $ 4,281,406 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 23,835 12,982 40,100 125,913 Interest on time deposits in banks - - - 1,856 Interest on investment securities 218,100 240,502 431,543 454,654 Total interest income 2,778,417 2,466,445 5,656,588 4,863,829 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 48,752 74,802 98,546 252,635 Other borrowings 155,818 126,817 277,882 261,472 Total interest expense 204,570 201,619 376,428 514,107 Net interest income 2,573,847 2,264,826 5,280,160 4,349,722 Provision for loan losses 170,000 105,000 370,000 155,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,403,847 2,159,826 4,910,160 4,194,722 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 391,238 276,859 739,336 645,542 Other miscellaneous income 80,061 36,908 141,776 76,008 Dividend income from restricted stock 23,917 12,852 47,025 34,823 Income from bank-owned life insurance 31,162 31,195 61,726 62,230 Total non-interest income 526,378 357,814 989,863 818,603 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,032,909 971,010 2,081,133 1,994,372 Occupancy and equipment 151,628 157,841 307,914 307,527 Data and item processing 164,107 152,588 320,655 287,076 Advertising and marketing 27,236 36,091 54,420 82,169 Legal and professional fees 46,167 46,750 90,432 91,390 Regulatory assessments 36,561 30,947 70,041 49,207 Insurance 10,106 8,412 19,929 17,246 Directors' fees and expenses 32,880 32,280 65,160 65,494 Other expenses 219,444 164,954 514,180 343,876 Total non-interest expenses 1,721,038 1,600,873 3,523,864 3,238,357 Income before income tax expense 1,209,187 916,767 2,376,159 1,774,968 Income tax expense 341,717 268,474 670,277 512,998 Net income $ 867,470 $ 648,293 $ 1,705,882 $ 1,261,970 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.64 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.64 $ 0.47





