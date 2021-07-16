Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 34% Increase in Net Earnings

Chino, California, UNITED STATES

CHINO, Calif., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net earnings for the second quarter 2021, were $867 thousand, or an increase of 33.8%, as compared with earnings of $648 thousand for the same quarter last year. The increase in earnings is primarily attributed to the increase in loan interest and loan fee income. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.32 for the second quarter of 2021, and $0.24 for the same quarter last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter of 2021 marks continued improvement for the Company, with total Deposits, and Earnings reaching new record levels. The competitive market for the Bank is very strong, and as the economy of Southern California returns to pre-pandemic levels, we see even more opportunities in the future. We are also pleased to report that loan quality remains very strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at quarter-end, no pending foreclosures, and no OREO. Despite the challenges of the last year, we are optimistic about the opportunities for growth and expansion in the future.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $353.3 million, an increase of $38.5 million or 12.2% over $314.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased by 14.4% or $37.2 million to $294.9 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $257.7 million as of December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.5% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by 1.7 % or $3.3 million as of June 30, 2021 to $192.4 million, as compared with $195.7 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to pay downs on loans made under the Payroll Protection Program. The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020. OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively.

Much of the increases in total assets and deposits over the last 14 months is attributable to the Bank’s response to the overwhelming demand for SBA PPP loans to small businesses. Overall, since the program started the Bank approved and funded 688 PPP loans with an outstanding balance of $45.9 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of 21.1% or $12.3 million as compared $58.2 million outstanding as of March 31, 2021.

The Company issued a 20% stock dividend on July 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2021. This dividend increased the number of shares outstanding by 445,991 bringing the total shares outstanding to 2,676,799.

On May 21, 2021, the Company completed a $10 million subordinated note offering. The Notes have a maturity date of June 1, 2031 and carry a fixed rate of interest of 4.250% for the first five years. Thereafter, the Notes will pay interest at 3-month SOFR plus 356 basis points, resetting quarterly. The Notes include a right of prepayment without penalty on or after June 1, 2026. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $2.3 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $325,987 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $143.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.17% for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $225.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $123.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.03% for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $526.3 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, or an increase of 47.1% as compared with $357.8 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attribute to increases to income on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $1.6 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $971 thousand for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $341.7 thousand which represents an increase of $73 thousand or 27.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $268.5 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 were approximately 28.3% and 29.3% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.


     
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
  
  June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
  (unaudited) (audited)
 ASSETS:   
 Cash and due from banks$100,937,665  $58,075,217 
 Federal funds sold -   - 
 Total cash and cash equivalents 100,937,665   58,075,217 
     
 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks -   - 
 Investment securities available for sale 34,049,096   32,370,042 
 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates   
 $15,894,696 at June 30, 2021 and $19,556,250 at December 31, 2020) 15,187,264   18,626,525 
 Total investments 49,236,360   50,996,567 
 Loans   
 Construction 414,072.00   1,014,462 
 Real estate 120,008,857   119,302,116 
 Commercial 71,850,187   75,237,752 
 Installment 124,245   110,475 
 Credit Cards -   - 
 Gross loans 192,397,361   195,664,805 
 Unearned fees and discounts (2,028,154)  (1,678,642)
 Loans net of unearned fees and discount 190,369,207   193,986,163 
 Allowance for loan losses (3,667,239)  (3,271,921)
 Net loans 186,701,968   190,714,242 
     
 Fixed assets, net 6,036,251   6,145,711 
 Accrued interest receivable 929,968   1,013,732 
 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,835,200   1,554,200 
 Bank-owned life insurance 4,782,958   4,721,232 
 Other assets 2,854,209   1,618,717 
 Total assets$353,314,579  $314,839,618 
     
 LIABILITIES:   
 Deposits   
 Non-interest bearing$178,220,559  $145,433,815 
 Interest bearing   
 NOW and money market 77,243,129   76,774,242 
 Savings 24,917,172   21,467,034 
 Time deposits less than $250,000 10,169,696   4,473,409 
 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 4,391,327   9,563,300 
 Total deposits 294,941,883   257,711,800 
     
 Accrued interest payable 147,013   137,487 
 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000   25,000,000 
 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,724,977   1,674,150 
 Subordinated debt 10,000,000   - 
 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
 Total liabilities 324,906,873   287,616,437 
     
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
 Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.   
    
  10,502,558   10,502,557 
 Retained earnings 18,134,140   16,428,258 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (228,992)  292,366 
 Total shareholders' equity 28,407,706   27,223,181 
 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$353,314,579  $314,839,618 
     



CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
        
 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30 June 30
  2021 2020  2021  2020
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest income       
Interest and fee income on loans$2,536,482$2,212,961$5,184,945$4,281,406
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 23,835  12,982  40,100  125,913
Interest on time deposits in banks -  -  -  1,856
Interest on investment securities 218,100  240,502  431,543  454,654
Total interest income 2,778,417  2,466,445  5,656,588  4,863,829
        
Interest Expense       
Interest on deposits 48,752  74,802  98,546  252,635
Other borrowings 155,818  126,817  277,882  261,472
Total interest expense 204,570  201,619  376,428  514,107
Net interest income 2,573,847  2,264,826  5,280,160  4,349,722
Provision for loan losses 170,000  105,000  370,000  155,000
        
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,403,847  2,159,826  4,910,160  4,194,722
        
Non-interest income       
Service charges on deposit accounts 391,238  276,859  739,336  645,542
Other miscellaneous income 80,061  36,908  141,776  76,008
Dividend income from restricted stock 23,917  12,852  47,025  34,823
Income from bank-owned life insurance 31,162  31,195  61,726  62,230
Total non-interest income 526,378  357,814  989,863  818,603
        
Non-interest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 1,032,909  971,010  2,081,133  1,994,372
Occupancy and equipment 151,628  157,841  307,914  307,527
Data and item processing 164,107  152,588  320,655  287,076
Advertising and marketing 27,236  36,091  54,420  82,169
Legal and professional fees 46,167  46,750  90,432  91,390
Regulatory assessments 36,561  30,947  70,041  49,207
Insurance 10,106  8,412  19,929  17,246
Directors' fees and expenses 32,880  32,280  65,160  65,494
Other expenses 219,444  164,954  514,180  343,876
Total non-interest expenses 1,721,038  1,600,873  3,523,864  3,238,357
Income before income tax expense 1,209,187  916,767  2,376,159  1,774,968
Income tax expense 341,717  268,474  670,277  512,998
Net income$867,470 $648,293 $1,705,882$1,261,970
        
Basic earnings per share$0.32 $0.24 $0.64 $0.47
Diluted earnings per share$0.32 $0.24 $0.64 $0.47
        



  For the three months ended For the three months ended
  June 30 June 30
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS        
(unaudited)        
Annualized return on average equity  13.00%  10.12%  12.69%  10.01%
Annualized return on average assets  0.99%  0.94%  1.01%  0.99%
Net interest margin  3.17%  4.03%  3.37%  4.27%
Core efficiency ratio  55.51%  61.04%  56.20%  62.66%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans  -0.008%  -0.004%  -0.016%  -0.056%
         
AVERAGE BALANCES        
(thousands, unaudited)        
Average assets $350,226  $275,931  $338,983  $254,818 
Average interest-earning assets $325,987  $225,944  $315,817  $204,980 
Average gross loans $196,470  $171,676  $196,228  $158,084 
Average deposits $303,611  $218,505  $291,780  $201,238 
Average equity $26,684  $25,631  $26,886  $25,215 
         
         
         
CREDIT QUALITY End of period    
(unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020    
         
Non-performing loans $119,797  $107,672     
         
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.06%  0.06%    
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.03%  0.03%    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.91%  1.67%    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO  0.06%  0.06%    
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  3061.21%  3038.79%    
         
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS        
(unaudited)        
Shareholders equity to total assets  8.04%  8.65%    
Net loans to deposits  63.30%  74.00%    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits  60.43%  56.43%    
Company Leverage Ratio  9.06%  11.44%    


