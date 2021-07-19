Beer Institute Names Danelle Kosmal as Vice President of Research

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute—a national trade association representing brewers, beer importers, and beer industry suppliers—announced it named Danelle Kosmal as vice president of research. Kosmal currently leads NielsenIQ’s beverage alcohol practice and brings expertise in the beer industry developed through decades of working in marketing and consumer research.

“After years of working with brewers and beer importers of all sizes. I am thrilled to continue my career at the Beer Institute. America’s beer industry is exciting and dynamic. I look forward to the ongoing collaboration so our nation’s brewers, beer importers and suppliers to the beer industry can continue to support millions of good-paying jobs,” said Kosmal.

“Danelle brings years of experience and has built a reputation as one of the foremost thought leaders in beverage alcohol,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “We are very excited to welcome Danelle to the Beer Institute team and look forward to drawing on her knowledge and capability to provide valuable insights for our members, the beer industry, and the many parties who rely on Beer Institute data.”

Kosmal was most recently the Vice President of NielsenIQ’s Beverage Alcohol Practice, where she led industry thought leadership and best practice solutions for beer, wine, and spirits clients, industry groups, and the media. Prior to joining the Beverage Alcohol Practice, Kosmal led NielsenIQ’s business at Molson Coors in Chicago.

A native of Pittsburgh, Kosmal received her MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and her BA in International Studies and Economics from Allegheny College in Pennsylvania.

Danelle lives in northern Virginia, with her husband and son, where they enjoy spending time at Alexandria’s waterfront parks.

