ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|12-Jul-21
|53,128
|588.20
|31,249,708.96
|13-Jul-21
|52,262
|597.94
|31,249,665.71
|14-Jul-21
|51,565
|606.03
|31,249,699.75
|15-Jul-21
|51,812
|603.15
|31,250,226.46
|16-Jul-21
|52,627
|593.80
|31,250,038.90
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
