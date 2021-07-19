Ultimate Medical Academy Signs Articulation Agreement with Florida A&M University

Tampa, FL, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a Tampa-based non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, has announced Florida A&M University (FAMU) as their newest articulation partner.

“We’re excited to partner in this capacity with UMA, an organization whose mission and values dovetail with our own,” said Larry Robinson, President of FAMU. “They are an important driver helping to increase equity within the healthcare field, providing opportunities to nontraditional students, and this agreement combines our strengths to put even more professionals on track to a future in healthcare.”

Founded in Tallahassee, Florida in 1887, FAMU now has the third largest enrollment amongst historically black universities (HBCU) and has been the highest-ranked public HBCU by US News & World Report for two consecutive years.

“This partnership advances UMA’s mission in a truly important way,” said Thomas Rametta, UMA’s President. “Creating this connection with FAMU gives our students yet another option for pursuing career success and advancement in the vital field of healthcare.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the healthcare industry is projected to have 15.7 million open positions through 2029.1

Ultimate Medical Academy maintains articulation agreements with educational partners across the country. Alumni with an associate degree from UMA have an opportunity to continue their post-secondary education by pursuing a bachelor’s degree at partner institutions. These agreements allow UMA alumni to apply qualifying transfer credits directly toward the attainment of their bachelor’s, which can result in the ability to earn a bachelor’s degree in less time than it would traditionally take to complete a course of study. Completion times may vary by student, program and the number of approved credits, so students should always contact the partner institution for a transcript evaluation before making enrollment decisions.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled allied healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and associate degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA has more than 60,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

1 Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment by detailed occupation. Table 1.2 in the downloadable XLSX file, lines 389-J and 453-J. bls.gov/emp/tables/emp-by-major-occupational-group.htm