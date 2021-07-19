San Antonio’s First Veteran Wellness Center Receives $250,000 Gift from Energy Transfer

San Antonio, TX, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors, a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of vulnerable people in crisis, has secured its first corporate donation to benefit the Veteran clients of the soon-to-open Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center. Dallas-based Energy Transfer has committed $250,000 to help fund the Veteran Wellness Center's fitness center.

Designed to be inclusive for all levels of ability, the fitness center's equipment accommodates those who depend on wheelchairs, walkers, and other mobility aids as well as those who don't.

“Fitness is so important for the mind-body connection," Dr. Jill E. Palmer, LCSW, Acting Chief of Behavioral Health for Endeavors, said. "Being able to move more, exercise, and get a cardio workout several times a week can decrease depression and anxiety and support recovery, to name a few benefits. The Veteran Wellness Center's fitness center will help our Veterans and their family members realize their goals and choose wellness every day at their fitness level.”

According to Energy Transfer's Vice President of Corporate Communications, Vicki Granado, the company has a long history of giving back to organizations that support Veterans. "Recognizing and supporting our country’s Veterans has always been important to Energy Transfer and to our employees across the country. We are especially honored to be able to support the Veteran Wellness Center, an amazing facility in San Antonio that will provide unmatched services for Veterans and their families.”

Granado, along with several other employees from Energy Transfer joined Endeavors employees at the Veteran Wellness Center for a formal check presentation on Wednesday, July 14th.

In addition to the fitness center, the Veteran Wellness Center will provide integrated behavioral health driven by the vision to restore and improve quality of life and reduce suicides through the Endeavors Wellness Model.

The Veteran Wellness Center complements services already provided at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, San Antonio. These services include mental health care for Veterans, active duty service members, and their families regardless of role or discharge status.

“This is a huge step in improving the wellbeing of Veterans and their families, and we couldn’t do it without the help of community partners like Energy Transfer," said Endeavors' Chief of Development and Communications, Traci Gomez. “This naming opportunity is a wonderful way for Energy Transfer to impact our Veteran community positively, and we are thankful to them for their generosity. We hope others will join Energy Transfer in contributing to naming opportunities for this amazing new building.”

The grand opening for the Veteran Wellness Center is scheduled for November 11, 2021. Charter memberships are now available to Veterans, active duty military, their families, and the general public. To learn more about the Veteran Wellness Center, please visit endeavors.org/vwc

About Endeavors

Endeavors is a longstanding national non-profit that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

Attachments