Half yearly financial report 30 June 2021

Vilvoorde, BELGIUM

CONFIRMATION OF THE PORTFOLIO'S RESILIENCE, MAINTENANCE OF A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND INCREASE OF VISITORS NUMBERS, DESPITE THE SANITARY CONTEXT

  • Confirmation of a strong balance sheet structure: stable debt ratio at 29.9% on 30 June 2021 (30.0% on 31 December 2020);
  • Stable result from core activities per share at €2.18 on 30 June 2021 (€2.18 on 30 June 2020);
  • Stable fair value of the investment properties portfolio (-0.6% compared to 31 December 2020);
  • Increase of the EPRA occupancy rate of shopping centres from 94.4% on 31 December 2020 to 96.2% on 30 June 2021;
  • Better performance in terms of visitors numbers for the portfolio compared to the market;
  • Receivables collection of more than 94% during the first half-year of 2021.


