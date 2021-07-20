English Finnish

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS JULY 20, 2021, AT 11.00 AM (EET/EEST)



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Thunekov AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mikael Thunved

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20210719170658_4

Transaction date: 2021-07-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 70 Unit price: 24 EUR

(2): Volume: 130 Unit price: 24 EUR

(3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24 EUR

(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24 EUR

(5): Volume: 171 Unit price: 24 EUR

(6): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24 EUR

(7): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24 EUR

(8): Volume: 10 Unit price: 24 EUR

(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 24 EUR

(10): Volume: 87 Unit price: 24 EUR

(11): Volume: 185 Unit price: 24 EUR

(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24 EUR

(13): Volume: 912 Unit price: 24 EUR

(14): Volume: 258 Unit price: 24 EUR

(15): Volume: 195 Unit price: 24 EUR

(16): Volume: 88 Unit price: 24.1 EUR

(17): Volume: 73 Unit price: 24.1 EUR

(18): Volume: 877 Unit price: 24.1 EUR

(19): Volume: 123 Unit price: 24.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(19): Volume: 3,261 Volume weighted average price: 24.0356 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-07-15

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 239 Unit price: 24.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 239 Volume weighted average price: 24.35 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-07-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 60 Unit price: 23 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 23 EUR

(3): Volume: 23 Unit price: 23.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 76 Unit price: 23.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 347 Unit price: 23 EUR

(6): Volume: 8 Unit price: 23 EUR

(7): Volume: 160 Unit price: 23 EUR

(8): Volume: 95 Unit price: 23 EUR

(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 23 EUR

(10): Volume: 17 Unit price: 23 EUR

(11): Volume: 3 Unit price: 23 EUR

(12): Volume: 300 Unit price: 23 EUR

(13): Volume: 134 Unit price: 23 EUR

(14): Volume: 16 Unit price: 23 EUR

(15): Volume: 6 Unit price: 23 EUR

(16): Volume: 200 Unit price: 23 EUR

(17): Volume: 40 Unit price: 23 EUR

(18): Volume: 4 Unit price: 23 EUR

(19): Volume: 96 Unit price: 23 EUR

(20): Volume: 11 Unit price: 23 EUR

(21): Volume: 69 Unit price: 23 EUR

(22): Volume: 31 Unit price: 23 EUR

(23): Volume: 69 Unit price: 23 EUR

(24): Volume: 88 Unit price: 23 EUR

(25): Volume: 12 Unit price: 23 EUR

(26): Volume: 88 Unit price: 23 EUR

(27): Volume: 12 Unit price: 23 EUR

(28): Volume: 288 Unit price: 23 EUR

(29): Volume: 22 Unit price: 23 EUR

(30): Volume: 10 Unit price: 23.1 EUR

(31): Volume: 40 Unit price: 23.1 EUR

(32): Volume: 16 Unit price: 23 EUR

(33): Volume: 100 Unit price: 23 EUR

(34): Volume: 24 Unit price: 23 EUR

(35): Volume: 148 Unit price: 23 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(35): Volume: 2,863 Volume weighted average price: 23.00786 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-07-16

Venue: GSEI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 45 Unit price: 23 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 45 Volume weighted average price: 23 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-07-19

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 110 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 114 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(4): Volume: 114 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(5): Volume: 58 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 463 Volume weighted average price: 21.7 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-07-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 286 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(2): Volume: 37 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 21.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(7): Volume: 233 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(9): Volume: 300 Unit price: 21.7 EUR

(10): Volume: 2 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 70 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(15): Volume: 215 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(16): Volume: 1 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 21.8 EUR

(18): Volume: 100 Unit price: 22 EUR

(19): Volume: 400 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

(20): Volume: 414 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

(21): Volume: 55 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

(22): Volume: 31 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

(23): Volume: 30 Unit price: 22.3 EUR

(24): Volume: 400 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

(25): Volume: 300 Unit price: 22.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(25): Volume: 3,129 Volume weighted average price: 21.92355 EUR





For additional information, please contact:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com



