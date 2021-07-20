CWF “WILD Outside” Program Receives Awards for Connecting Canadian Youth Ages 15 -18 to Nature and Wildlife Conservation

English French

OTTAWA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is proud to announce its WILD Outside program was the recipient of two major awards that reflect the impact the conservation education initiative is having across the country by inspiring a nature connection in Canada’s youth.



On June 21st, WILD Outside received the Calgary Award for Environmental Achievement 2020. Earlier this month, WILD Outside also received Saskatchewan’s 2021 Education for Sustainable Development Recognition Award, which honours and recognizes individuals, groups and organizations that are helping people to put sustainable practices into action. The WILD Outside program was also shortlisted for a prestigious Emerald Alberta Award in the Public Engagement and Outreach category.

“Earning these awards is a great honour considering the program launched in 2020 just as COVID-19 hit the nation,” said CWF Director of Education Mike Bingley. “This kind of recognition is a tribute to the excellent work that the whole WILD Outside team has been doing to engage young people aged 15-18 in conservation across Canada. I am very impressed at their hard work.”

The WILD Outside program was developed and launched by CWF in January 2020 with support from the Government of Canada through its Canada Service Corps (CSC) initiative. According to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, Bardish Chagger, the awards demonstrate the success CWF has had in fulfilling the mandate of the CSC program.

“Young Canadians never cease to amaze me with their eagerness to respond to the challenges of our times. As active members of their communities, they are leading by example and helping to shape a better, more sustainable Canada for generations to come,” said Minister Chagger. “Congratulations to CFW and the Wild Outside youth participants on your well-deserved awards. The Government of Canada is proud to support the program through the Canada Service Corps, which provides young Canadians with unique opportunities to develop essential life skills and experience to ultimately build a healthier and greener future for themselves and for their communities.”

WILD Outside is a free program now available and registering youth in 14 cities coast to coast. It launched in January 2020 and continued to operate virtually to adhere to COVID-19 distancing restrictions in each city. WILD Outside is a natural addition to CWF’s broad range of conservation education and public engagement programs which include Help the Bats, Help the Turtles, Hinterland Who’s Who, Love Your Lake and Wild Family Nature Clubs. To learn more and get involved, visit WildOutside.ca.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, sponsoring research, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending legislative changes and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. Visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca for more information.

About the Canada Service Corps:

Canada Service Corps gives young Canadians the chance to participate in meaningful volunteer service projects that have positive impacts in communities across Canada. Organizations across Canada offer service projects in different communities, and based on different themes, like climate and environment, or building democracy. Young Canadians can also get micro-grant funding to lead their own service project. For more information about the Canada Service Corps and opportunities for youth, please visit the CSC website.

In January 2020, WILD Outside launched in Halifax, Charlottetown, Toronto and Calgary. It expanded in March to include St. John’s, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Kitchener/Waterloo, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

“The best way to ensure that this generation of young Canadians has a connection with the natural world is to have truly experienced it. Through meaningful service learning, young adults will develop diverse skills while learning about themselves and the impact that they can have on the natural world. At the same time, they will be making a real impact in their home community and in communities across Canada.”

Mike Bingley, Education Director, Canadian Wildlife Federation



