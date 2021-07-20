Immuneering Appoints Michael Bookman as General Counsel and Secretary

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (“Immuneering”), a private biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience drug candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the appointment of Michael Bookman to the newly created position of General Counsel and Secretary, effective immediately. Mr. Bookman will be a member of the Executive Management team and will be responsible for legal strategy, legal compliance, litigation, and regulatory matters. In his roles, he will support Immuneering's Board of Directors in developing and maintaining best practices in governance policies and procedures.



“Mike is an accomplished biotechnology executive and lawyer with both in-house and prominent law firm experience. We are delighted to welcome him to the Immuneering team,” stated Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “We look forward to leveraging Mike’s insight, experience and industry knowledge as we guide Immuneering’s growth and advance our pipeline of novel product candidates that utilize bioinformatics and computational biology in creative ways to potentially bring new medicines to patients who need them the most.”

“This is an exciting time to be joining Immuneering as they transition from preclinical development into human clinical development and leverage their unique ability to modulate cell signaling dynamics in a variety of indications with unmet medical needs. I look forward to working with this dynamic management team to build Immuneering into a leading biopharmaceutical company,” said Mr. Bookman.

Mr. Bookman joins Immuneering from Frequency Therapeutics (“Frequency”), where he served as General Counsel and Secretary since 2019. In this role, he was a member of the Executive Leadership Team and established and led Frequency’s Legal Department as its first in-house attorney. Mr. Bookman also played a key role in Frequency’s initial public offering in October 2019. Prior to his time at Frequency, Michael was an associate at Latham & Watkins LLP, a leading international law firm where he worked on corporate transactional, securities and general business and governance matters, with an emphasis on representing high-growth technology and life sciences companies.

Mr. Bookman earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, summa cum laude from the University of Miami and earned his Juris Doctor with a concentration in Law and Business from the University of Virginia School of Law.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a biopharmaceutical company with an emerging pipeline focused on improving patient outcomes across a spectrum of debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases by applying its deep knowledge of translational bioinformatics to every stage of the drug development process. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience in translational bioinformatics and generating insights into drug mechanisms of action and patient treatment responses. Building on this experience, Immuneering has developed a disease-agnostic platform that enables the company to utilize human data, novel biology and chemistry, and translational planning to create and advance its wholly owned pipeline. Immuneering’s current development programs in oncology are focused on providing potential treatments for patients with solid tumors caused by mutations of oncologic signaling pathways, including the MAPK pathway. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. Additionally, Immuneering has six other oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target either the MAPK or mTOR pathway, and two neuroscience programs in the discovery stage.

