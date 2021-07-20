Rogers Awarded Best Wireless Network in Canada for Third Year in a Row

English French

Rogers named “Best in Test” third year in a row by umlaut1, global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking



The Canadian report ranks Rogers as best in overall reliability on its 4G and 5G wireless network

Rogers ranked best network in Canada’s six largest cities including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers number one overall among Canadian wireless carriers in voice, data and reliability for its 4G and 5G network.

The results confirm that Rogers customers have access to the best wireless network in the country at a time when connectivity is more important than ever. With Rogers, customers enjoy the best performance while they stay connected to the things that matter to them, whether it’s accessing vital services, keeping in touch with loved ones, taking work calls on the go, or streaming the latest movies. For businesses of all sizes, reliable wireless connectivity plays a vital role as many Canadians continue to work remotely.

"Now more than ever, we know that connectivity plays a critical role in the lives of Canadians, so we are incredibly proud to offer our customers the country’s most reliable wireless network for the third year in a row,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers Communications. “umlaut’s leadership and methodology in mobile network testing is globally acknowledged, and today’s recognition proves that our network investments are supporting Canadians with the best wireless experience as we continue to enhance our network and bring 5G to even more communities from coast to coast to coast.”

This is the third consecutive year that Rogers has won umlaut’s “Best in Test” mobile benchmark award, achieving a total score of 911 points out of a maximum of 1,000 points. The report confirms that Rogers provides the best network in every one of Canada’s six largest cities, including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal. These results also place Rogers among the top wireless carriers worldwide benchmarked by umlaut.

umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of voice and data services on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as making and receiving calls, browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content. umlaut completed drive tests across 30,000 km over the course of 52 days covering major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and connection roads. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, voice quality, call setup time, and video streaming stability and quality. For more information, visit here.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion in its wireless networks over the past 35 years. From January 2020 to March 2021, Rogers invested $2.8 billion in capital spending to deliver high-performing networks and vital services that keep Canadians connected. Throughout the last 18 months, Rogers expanded Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network1, now reaching more than 700 communities and over 50% of the Canadian population, with the commitment to reach over 70% of the population and more than 1,000 communities by year end. Last week, an Ookla Speedtest report found Rogers wireless network delivered the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada in Q2. All of this would not have been possible without the right investment-oriented regulatory environment that is critical to Canada’s digital economy and global competitiveness.

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in major Canadian cities in Q4, 2020. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.