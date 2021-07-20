ShotSpotter Appoints Ambassador Roberta Jacobson to Board of Directors

NEWARK, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced the addition of Ambassador Roberta Jacobson to its board of directors, effective July 19, 2021. With these changes, ShotSpotter’s board composition expands to eight total directors, seven of whom are independent.



Ambassador Jacobson brings more than 30 years of experience in public service, diplomacy, and international relations to ShotSpotter. Jacobson currently serves as a Senior Advisor at Albright Stonebridge Group, a global business strategy firm based in Washington, D.C. Previously, Jacobson served on the National Security Council under President Joe Biden and oversaw the U.S. southern border policy. Jacobson was the U.S. ambassador to Mexico from 2016 to 2018. Jacobson previously served as U.S. assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs from 2012 to 2016. A career civil servant, Jacobson has focused on Latin America for more than 20 years. From 2010 to 2011, she was principal deputy assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, with responsibility for regional political and economic issues, management and personnel, and regional security issues.

Ambassador Jacobson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Brown University and a Master of Arts degree in law and diplomacy at Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

“On behalf of the entire ShotSpotter organization, I would like to welcome Roberta to our Board of Directors,” said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. “Roberta is a well-respected leader with more than 30 years of distinguished diplomatic experience that will prove beneficial as we continue to expand ShotSpotter’s global footprint.”

Ambassador Jacobson commented: “I have come to know and admire ShotSpotter and its precision policing solutions that help save lives, solve cases, and deter crime. I am honored to be joining the board of a company that is an important contributor to society and public safety and look forward to leveraging my experience to help ShotSpotter realize its mission of making communities safer.”

Marc Morial, Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, added: “We are fortunate to have Roberta join our Board. The wealth of diplomatic experience and international relationships she brings to ShotSpotter from her distinguished career will be of tremendous value to our organization.”

