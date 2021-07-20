Garrett MacDonald Joins IRIS.TV as Chief Commercial Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS.TV, the leading video data platform, has announced the appointment of Garrett MacDonald as chief commercial officer. In his new role, MacDonald will oversee all global go-to-market efforts for IRIS.TV and help the advertising ecosystem extract maximum value from their investments in premium online video and connected TV.



Garrett MacDonald has more than two decades of experience in B2B sales leadership, providing a respected industry voice on the convergence of mobile, retail, technology and finance. Before joining IRIS.TV, MacDonald served as executive vice president of strategic sales at mobile measurement leader Kochava, where he was instrumental in creating and deploying some of the industry’s most transformational technology solutions. Prior to Kochava, MacDonald held sales management positions at Airpush, StrikeAd and American Express.



“As IRIS.TV continues to build momentum with global customers, our sales efforts require an industry visionary to ensure that we are able to serve as many customers as possible with our innovative, neutral and privacy-first video data platform,” said Field Garthwaite, co-founder and CEO at IRIS.TV. “Garrett MacDonald has an extensive track record of building and deploying disruptive technologies for the advertising industry, and we are confident that he will guide our sales organization through this period of accelerated growth and expansion.”



“IRIS.TV offers one of the most innovative and vital technologies that I’ve encountered during my career in marketing and advertising, at a time when all players in the advertising ecosystem are eager to derive more value from their video-based assets,” said Garrett MacDonald. “I look forward to working together with the exceptional leadership team at IRIS.TV, and doing my part to support customers worldwide with the industry’s best video data platform.”

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV’s mission is to connect and unify video data to power better consumer experiences and business outcomes. IRIS.TV's video data platform is a neutral, privacy-first, cookieless solution that provides publishers, broadcasters and connected TV apps with secure onboarding and activation of video-level data segments. Since 2013, IRIS.TV has enabled our partners to build scalable solutions on top of our platform including video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, third-party verification, personalized video recommendations, and measurement & analytics solutions. For more information, visit www.iris.tv.

