Pax8 Announces Agreement with Qunifi to Offer Call2Teams

DENVER, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced a new global agreement with Qunifi to provide managed service providers (MSPs) access to Call2Teams. The innovative technology will offer Pax8 partners a seamless connection between existing phone systems and Microsoft Teams.



“The hybrid work environment requires employees to have access to technology so they can communicate from anywhere,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “Call2Teams enables partners to quickly and easily integrate their clients’ phone systems with the powerful capabilities of Microsoft Teams. With the Call2Teams solution, businesses can connect from any location through their current phone provider, improving agility and productivity.”

The Call2Teams product enables companies to leverage the power of Microsoft Teams while utilizing existing phone services. Users can connect all numbers and systems to Microsoft Office 365 and integrate with the calls feature of Microsoft Teams. The Teams application travels anywhere, and through the innovative Call2Teams solution, conversations can too. Call2Teams provides expanded communications without new phone lines or numbers, providing an efficient option for remote collaboration.

“We are excited to partner with Pax8 and expand Call2Teams into more markets through their expansive partner network,” said Mark Herbert, Founder & President at Qunifi. “With Call2Teams, MSPs can offer their clients a quick and simple solution for voice-enabling Teams. The seamless integration with Pax8’s marketplace creates a straightforward and efficient experience. As more companies continue working remotely, the advanced features of Call2Teams will drive their productivity and success.”

Call2Teams offers partners the following benefits:

Quick and simple deployment

No disruption or risk

Simple per-user pricing

Flexible user management

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Call2Teams

Call2Teams easily voice-enables Microsoft Teams around existing enterprise-grade telephony. Call2Teams is a cloud-native, middleware product that sits between any phone system, PBX or SIP Trunk provider, and Microsoft Teams. No hardware or software is needed - there is no need to port numbers, change carrier, or throw away an existing phone system.

Call2Teams is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution developed and maintained by Qunifi. Call2Teams gives businesses a low-cost, flexible, and immediate solution for making and receiving calls in Microsoft Teams.

