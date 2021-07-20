Revenera Launches Software Container Delivery - Helping Software Companies Accelerate Revenue Recognition for Containerized Software

ITASCA, Ill., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today announced the availability of Software Container Delivery, Revenera’s service for entitlement-driven delivery of software container images.



Revenera’s Software Container Delivery accelerates and automates revenue recognition for software producers by ensuring entitlement-based delivery to end customers. With more producers moving to cloud-native deployment models, there is a big market need to cover the full process - from provisioning to customer delivery - in a seamless process, making sure that software is only delivered to paying customers and revenue gets recognized in seconds.

The new functionality extends Revenera’s Software Monetization platform, an industry standard for licensing and entitlement management, managing tens of millions of entitlements and hundreds of millions of software downloads for the world’s biggest software suppliers. The entitlement-driven delivery of software and containers to end customers makes sure that they automatically receive what they purchased in a seamless process, increasing end customer success and eliminating a risk for revenue leakage.

“The use of containers is growing at a brisk 62% over the 2018-2023 time-frame, with the highest growth in data management and business applications,” said Mark Thomason, Research Director, Digital Business Models and Monetization, IDC. “Software vendors planning to evolve their deployment model should consider Revenera’s software monetization solution which now supports containers to centralize entitlement and deployment operations across their legacy to cloud-native deployment models.”

Revenera’s Software Container Delivery:

Accelerates timely, accurate revenue recognition and avoids revenue leakage , through entitlement-driven functionality that automates software delivery only to paying customers and by providing a complete audit trail of customer activity.

, through entitlement-driven functionality that automates software delivery only to paying customers and by providing a complete audit trail of customer activity. Enables producers to deliver containers based on entitlements , accelerating their path to containerized deployment of cloud and on-premises software.

, accelerating their path to containerized deployment of cloud and on-premises software. Provides a single, fully-integrated back-office system to manage license, entitlements and software delivery, removing friction and manual, home-grown processes for software suppliers, enabling them to scale and to provide greater operational efficiency with reduced support expenses and the elimination of physical distribution costs.



“As containerization grows, so does the gap between entitlement management and continuous delivery. Too often, addressing this requires homegrown solutions that nullify many of the benefits of this software delivery method,” said Nicole Segerer, VP of Products and Marketing at Revenera. “By streamlining software delivery for containerized deployments, Revenera helps software suppliers scale with the needs of their end customers, eliminating friction, manual steps and risks for revenue recognition in the continuous delivery and deployment cycle.”

About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters. Revenera’s leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience—for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. To learn more, visit www.revenera.com .

