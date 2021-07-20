Wilsonart's Virtual Design Library Unveils the Nature's Retreat Collection

TEMPLE, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans transition to a "new normal," incorporating elements of nature into interior design can help infuse calm, comfort, and tranquility. For 2021, Wilsonart has expanded its Virtual Design Library (VDL), an online resource for sourcing expertly curated interior surfaces, with a new selection of high-performance laminate designs called Nature's Retreat. Embracing nature's best looks, colors, and textures, these new designs take commercial and residential surfaces back to the basics to create soothing yet sophisticated environments.



"As we return to work, travel, and play, the overarching idea of New Beginnings has inspired our 2021 VDL introductions," said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. "Our Nature's Retreat collection perfectly reflects this theme with fresh, authentic designs that capture the dramatic simplicity of natural materials while delivering durability and convenience that make them as livable as they are aesthetically pleasing."

Wilsonart's Nature's Retreat collection offers everything from subdued woodgrains and textiles to large-scale organic designs in beautiful tone-on-tone nature-inspired colors. With looks including dramatic, planked, rustic, and natural, the new curation includes 17 distinctive designs, comprised of 15 woodgrains and two natural fiber looks, that deliver style and sophistication. Each woodgrain lends its own character and interest to a space while conveying casual warmth and understated elegance. The natural fiber looks, available in Raffia and Caning, complement the woodgrains by adding visual texture and creating a relaxed look and feel.

"Nature has been a solid, quiet friend in all that we have experienced. It has the ability to calm, soothe, revive and rejuvenate – even amid uncertainty and chaos," noted Mikesell. "Whether these laminates are used on walls, countertops, or simply as an accent surface on a table or bookcase, they instantly bring the beauty and benefits of nature into any space."

While the 2021 VDL collection offers an array of designs that mimic the best of Mother Nature, it does so without impacting the environment. Wilsonart's VDL collection is GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emissions limits for better indoor air quality. Additionally, the collection is made with a combination of fibers from FSC-certified, fast-growing, sustainably managed woods and post-consumer recycled content. In fact, Wilsonart leads the industry in post-consumer recycled content used in the making of its products. Wilsonart uses on average 23% post-consumer recycled content – that's 2x more than any other leading laminate brand.

"Wilsonart's Virtual Design Library was created with one purpose in mind – to offer the design community more inspirational design choices in the HPL market without compromising the quality, sustainability or service they expect from the world leader in the category," added Mikesell. "All of our VDL collections are curated from our own designers in conjunction with the design community. That means on-trend designs that are instantly relevant in any space."

Featuring more than 600 designs, Wilsonart's Virtual Design Library offers unprecedented design choices. Nature's Retreat marks the second collection under the New Beginnings theme, following the Back-To-Basics collection, which made its debut in January 2021. Staying true to the durability and easy maintenance for which Wilsonart is known, designs in the VDL also offer exceptional cleanability and resistance to scratches and scuffs for lasting beauty and high-quality appearance.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL & Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

