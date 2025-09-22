Elevate Everyday Living with the Latest Surface Trends

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Kitchen & Bath Month — a chance for homeowners to rethink two of the home’s hardest-working rooms. From morning routines to evening wind-downs, these spaces set the tone for daily life. That’s why Wilsonart is spotlighting four key trends to help kitchens and baths feel more comfortable, stylish, and functional.

“Kitchens bring people together, while baths offer a retreat — both spaces deserve surfaces that reflect how we live today,” said Kate Grossman, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “This Kitchen & Bath Month, homeowners are looking for ways to balance style, performance, and wellness. Wilsonart surfaces make it possible to create spaces that feel personal, beautiful, and built to last.”

Wilsonart's latest research reveals four standout surface trends reshaping kitchens and baths, drawn from insights by top designers, industry experts and homeowners.

1. Restorative Retreats

Rooted in Japanese design principles, Restorative Retreats offers a peaceful retreat within the home that promotes balance and wellness. Clean lines, soft neutrals and organic materials bring a calm, serene aesthetic into every room. Bathrooms can become wellness sanctuaries with translucent materials, mixed sheen levels and warm wood tones evoking nature’s tranquility.

An on-trend option like the Wetwall™ Waterproof Wall Panel System makes it easy to transform bathrooms and create spa-worthy retreats that deliver high-end designs without disruptive demolitions. Ideal for shower walls, bath surrounds, accent walls and cladding, the stylish and practical Wetwall system offers designs with dark veining and a bold appearance, perfectly suited for the Restorative Retreats trend. A selection of Wilsonart designs that embody the Restorative Retreats trend include:

Wetwall ™ Darlington Cherry

Darlington Cherry Wilsonart ® Solid Surface Monte Paradiso

Solid Surface Monte Paradiso Wilsonart® HPL Belair



2. Coastal Luxe

Coastal Luxe combines Scandinavian simplicity with coastal influences to create bright, open spaces that exude quiet luxury. Light wood tones, fluted details and soft curves define this trend, blending functionality with creativity in spaces like multifunctional kitchen islands, designed to support cooking, entertaining and working in a single space.

Wilsonart® Quartz surfaces like Glencoe, Marathi Marble and Bregava embody the Coastal Luxe trend and offer a perfect high-performance alternative to the popular Taj Mahal quartzite. These quartz designs deliver the same warm, luxurious aesthetic of natural stone with enhanced durability and easy maintenance. Nonporous and resistant to stains and scratches, Wilsonart Quartz ensures long-lasting beauty without the upkeep required by quartzite. For a more contemporary take, Thinscape® Composite Tops, provide a sleek, ultra-thin profile with the durability to withstand everyday wear. The collection’s stone-inspired designs balance refined movement and natural character, perfect for countertops and seamless slab backsplashes that bring warmth and depth to Coastal Luxe spaces. In addition, Wilsonart offers these engineered surfaces that can help create the perfect Coastal Luxe home:

The LUJO ® Collection Carolina Ash

Collection Carolina Ash Wilsonart ® Decorative Metals Satin Brushed Medium Bronze Aluminum

Decorative Metals Satin Brushed Medium Bronze Aluminum Wilsonart ® Cabinet Interiors Flax Linen

Cabinet Interiors Flax Linen Thinscape ® Composite Tops Yamuna Quartzite

Composite Tops Yamuna Quartzite Wilsonart® Quartz Savannah Drift

3. Moody Mid-Century

Moody Mid-Century infuses the modern home with deep, rich hues and bold shapes. Blending midcentury inspiration with a contemporary twist, this trend layers dark earth tones, organic movement, and mixed materials to create a sophisticated yet welcoming environment. Moody Mid-Century embraces versatility, seamlessly integrating spaces for entertaining, relaxation and everyday living, with Wilsonart’s bold textures and statement surfaces bringing a fresh, retro-modern aesthetic to life.

Embracing the Moody Mid-Century trends, The LUJO® Collection from Wilsonart® Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) offers luxury matte textures like Silken Wood, adding a modern touch to cabinetry and wall panels. Wilsonart® Solid Surface, with its thermoformable properties, can be used to create seamless curves on countertops, shelving, and built-in bars, perfect for capturing the trend’s modern-retro vibe. A selection of Wilsonart designs that embody the Moody Mid-Century trend include:

Wilsonart ® Solid Surface Cool Basalt

Solid Surface Cool Basalt Wilsonart ® Quartz Charcoal Peak

Quartz Charcoal Peak The LUJO ® Collection Cambridge Ash

Collection Cambridge Ash Traceless ™ by Wilsonart ® Slate Velvet

by Wilsonart Slate Velvet Thinscape® Composite Tops Bosco Oscuro

4. Hidden Gems

The Hidden Gems trend focuses on turning small spaces into high-functioning design statements. These thoughtfully designed areas, from compact pantries to stylish home bars, prove that even the smallest spaces can make a big impact. Clever storage solutions enhance organization and efficiency, ensuring every inch is used purposefully.

Color drenching creates a sense of spaciousness and bold visual impact, elevated by the ultra-matte, ultra-luxe Traceless™ surface. With its velvet touch and fingerprint-resistant finish, it transforms pantries into stylish, functional spaces that maximize storage without compromising aesthetics. “From jewel-toned pantries to sleek, high-performance surfaces, Hidden Gems bring function and beauty to every corner of the home,” added Grossman. Hidden Gems inspired designs from Wilsonart include:

Traceless ™ by Wilsonart ® Ethereal Velvet

by Wilsonart Ethereal Velvet Wilsonart ® HPL Ethereal Mist

HPL Ethereal Mist Wilsonart® Quartz Sapphire Rift



For homeowners looking to refresh their kitchens and baths, Wilsonart’s curated trends deliver endless inspiration and practical solutions. From spa-inspired showers to durable statement-making countertops, Wilsonart surfaces offer a balance of style and performance. For more kitchen, bath and design inspiration, visit www.wilsonart.com.

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, Thinscape® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com.

