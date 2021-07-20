Sword Group: Outperformance & Acquisition in Switzerland

English French

Organic Growth for the 2nd quarter of 2021: 24.7%



Acquisition in Switzerland



Organic Growth

Ahead of the 28 July press release, which will present the H1-2021 accounts, Sword announces an outperformance in terms of organic growth.

Organic growth, which was 17% in Q1-2021, is at 24.7% for Q2-2021.

This brings H1-2021 growth to 20.9%.

Acquisition of AIM

AiM is a Services company based in Geneva, Lausanne and Sion, which specialises in the Cloud & Infrastructure, Mobility, Business Solutions & Data Intelligence.

AiM assists its clients in implementing innovative IT technologies, paying particular attention to change management and the adoption of new technologies by users.

AiM also assists its clients in their digital transformation, from data centres to end users. AiM accompanies its clients in the different phases of their projects, from steering to overall management of IT infrastructures, and from monitoring

implemented IT solutions to their continuous improvement.

AiM is recognised on national and international levels.

AiM forecasts a revenue of about 20 million Swiss Francs for 2021.

The association between AiM and Sword Switzerland will generate synergies immediately, as the two companies work in complementary sectors, on both markets and expertises levels.

Their combined expertise will enable them to offer clients an even wider range of services.

Sword Switzerland’s operations are now one of the Top 3 IT services companies in French-speaking Switzerland.

Consolidation of the company in the Group’s accounts will take place on 1st July 2021.

About Sword Group Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age. As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management. Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

