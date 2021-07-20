Asurio General Manager Jack Coffelt Appointed to the NFPA 72 Standards Committee

BOULDER, Colo., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurio, Inc. (www.asurio.com), developers of the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System, today announced that Asurio General Manager Jack Coffelt has been appointed to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 72 Testing and Maintenance of Fire Alarm and Signaling Systems Committee (SIG-TMS). NFPA 72 provides the latest safety provisions to meet society's changing fire detection, signaling, and emergency communications demands. In addition to the core focus on fire alarm systems, the NFPA 72 committee also addresses requirements for mass notification systems used for weather emergencies; terrorist events; biological, chemical, and nuclear emergencies; and other threats.



Jack Coffelt Has Decades of Experience Across All Areas of Fire Life Safety Disciplines

With more than 30 years of experience in the Fire Life Safety industry, Jack Coffelt brings extensive, practical knowledge across all the different Fire Life Safety Inspection disciplines – Fire Alarm, Fire Sprinkler & Fire Suppression Systems, Fire Pumps, and more – to his role as General Manager for Asurio, Inc.

Prior to joining Asurio, Inc., Mr. Coffelt served as a Fire Life Safety contractor for 20+ years, including leadership roles in Fire Life Safety positions at Siemens; Potter Electric Signals Company; Affiliated Computer Systems; Security Fire Systems; Honeywell’s Fire Alarm Division; Simplex-Grinnell; and Kidde-Fenwall. He also served as a Fire & Security Technician in the U.S. Navy for 10 years.

Mr. Coffelt now serves as a technical committee member for NFPA 72 (fire alarm standards). He also is participating in the NICET Fire Protection Advisory Committee (National Institute for Certifying Engineering Trades). Mr. Coffelt earned a NICET Level IV certification in Fire Alarm Systems; a NICET Level II in Water Based Fire Protection Testing and Inspection; and he holds a Texas Alarm Planning Superintendent (APS) license. He is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA), and holds a Texas Fire Alarm Planning Superintendent License.

“It has been a long-time goal of mine to serve on the NFPA 72 committee to help influence and guide the development of fire alarm & emergency signaling standards that can help save lives worldwide,” said Mr. Coffelt. “The world of fire alarms & emergency signaling systems is becoming more complex by the year. I look forward to serving in this NFPA 72 committee to help develop standards & codes that will both save lives & property, and address the increasing role that technology plays with fire alarm & emergency signaling systems.”

About Asurio, Inc. & BirdDog Life Safety Inspection Software

Asurio, Inc. is a USA-based software company that offers the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System. BirdDog is one of the more powerful & versatile inspection & data collection systems on the market today. Asurio has a special expertise in fire-life safety inspections for commercial buildings, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and more. However, the BirdDog system can be configured to inspect and/or collect data for virtually any industry. In addition, Asurio, Inc. is a Microsoft partner, and hosts its cloud-based BirdDog inspection software on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing solution, resulting in world-class 24/7 reliability and security. Asurio, Inc. can be reached at: www.asurio.com, or 877.444.1488.

