ServiceTrade Releases 2026 Technician Insights Report: Technicians Love the Work, But Are Frustrated by Operational Friction

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, the commercial field service management platform purpose-built for commercial fire protection and mechanical service contractors, today released its 2026 Technician Insights report based on a survey of 823 service technicians. The findings reveal that technicians are proud of their work, but preventable operational chaos is eroding productivity and causing day-to-day frustration.

More than half of technicians cite pride in skilled work (55%), solving real problems (51%), and working with their hands (51%) as the best parts of the job. What slows them down, however, has little to do with the trade itself. The top productivity obstacles are miscommunication between the field and the office (45%) and poor scheduling or last-minute changes (44%). When forced to name a single obstacle, technicians ranked poor communication first (20%), followed by inadequate technology that slows them down (17%).

“Attracting and retaining skilled technicians remains a top challenge for contractors,” said William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade. “Contractors can address the challenge by adopting technology that removes day-to-day friction and increases productivity for every member of the team.”

Technology Must Make Tech Jobs Easier

Technicians embrace digital tools that reduce friction and don’t add burdensome steps. Mobile apps and digital tools (55%) and the ability to learn new technologies quickly (49%) were identified as increasingly important skills. At the same time, technology or systems that add work remain a top frustration (32%), underscoring that technology is most effective when it aligns with how technicians and office operations actually work.

“Technicians are open to technology, including AI, as long as it makes their jobs easier. When technology adds work instead of removing it becomes part of the problem,” continued Chaney.

The survey found that AI adoption is early but gaining momentum. Twenty-eight percent of technicians use AI in their work, and another 25% said they are interested. Those who use AI cite time savings, troubleshooting support and documentation assistance as practical benefits.

Additional Job Satisfaction Considerations

The report data also reveal key factors influencing long-term retention, including clear communication, career advancement opportunities, work-life balance, recognition, and respect and trust.

Changes Contractors Can Make Now

Technicians identified several immediate changes that would most increase productivity: better coordination with the office (35%), better job planning (33%), and faster access to asset and service history (30%). These are preparations technicians say help them start jobs confidently, work efficiently and finish the day on time.

The survey findings highlight a consistent theme: productivity improves when technicians have accurate information, clear schedules and tools that work the way they do. That productivity translates to improved business operations. According to 2025 ServiceTrade platform data , commercial contractors using the field service management platform have improved operational efficiency, resulting in a 70% decrease in revenue volatility, a 40% cut in scheduling time, 15% more completed work orders per week, 80% faster quote creation and billing cycles that were reduced by 50%.

Read the full report: 2026 Technician Report: Insights Straight From the Field to Build a Stronger, More Efficient Service Team .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc., provides AI-powered field service management software that brings the future to commercial contractors now. Built on 13 years of operational data, ServiceTrade transforms business intelligence into action, helping over 1,300 fire protection and mechanical service contractors address labor shortages, empower modern technicians, and maximize field revenue through a powerful service flywheel. ServiceTrade helps contractors reduce emergency work, expand margins, and scale with confidence. ServiceTrade is based in Durham, North Carolina.

