ServiceTrade Earns Best Ease of Use Honors Across Seven Categories in Capterra 2026 Software Recommendations

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , the leading field service management platform purpose-built for commercial fire protection and mechanical service contractors, today announced its placement in the Capterra 2026 Software Recommendations, earning “Best Ease of Use” recognition in seven categories, along with additional honors based on verified customer reviews.

ServiceTrade is recognized as Best Ease of Use in the following categories:

In addition, Capterra named ServiceTrade to its Shortlist Recommendations for Field Service Management and recognized it as Most Recommended for its Service Dispatch functionality.

Built on more than a decade of experience serving the commercial field service industry, the ServiceTrade platform is designed to help contractors service smarter and scale faster. Through customer reviews, ServiceTrade has achieved an overall 4.6-star rating on Capterra , reflecting strong customer satisfaction and platform usability.

Capterra is the leading B2B software marketplace, helping organizations find the right software through verified user reviews, side-by-side comparisons and personalized recommendations. Capterra is part of Gartner Digital Markets, alongside Software Advice and GetApp.

“Ease of use isn't optional. Technicians and office teams expect intuitive interactions that simplify their work, not make it harder, especially as technician labor shortages continue to intensify. Customer-centric design and usability are key focuses for ServiceTrade. Our goal is to help contractors create momentum and growth in their businesses, not friction,” said Brook Bock, Chief Product Officer of ServiceTrade.

ServiceTrade is the best-in-class solution for inspection and maintenance-driven service models that help contractors reduce emergency work, improve margins and turn field activity into predictable revenue. The platform connects technicians, office teams and customers through a single system designed specifically for the complexities of commercial service.

ServiceTrade reviews are available on Capterra and across Gartner Digital Markets platforms, including Software Advice and GetApp .

To learn more about ServiceTrade, visit www.servicetrade.com .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc., provides AI-powered field service management software that brings the future to commercial contractors now. Built on 13 years of operational data, ServiceTrade transforms business intelligence into action, helping over 1,300 fire protection and mechanical service contractors address labor shortages, empower modern technicians, and maximize field revenue through a powerful service flywheel. ServiceTrade helps contractors reduce emergency work, expand margins, and scale with confidence. ServiceTrade is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Contact:

media@ktcmarketingandpr.com