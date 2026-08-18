ServiceTrade Names Brian Schaad Chief Technology Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors, today announced the appointment of Brian Schaad as chief technology officer. Schaad brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling software engineering organizations across vertical SaaS, healthcare and fintech.

As CTO, Schaad will lead ServiceTrade’s engineering organization, spanning architecture, software development, quality assurance, data science, information security, site reliability and DevOps. His early priorities are scaling the platform’s architecture to advance the engineering behind ServiceTrade’s AI products while strengthening the core solutions customers already depend on every day.

“I've scaled a lot of software companies, and what's clear in the AI era is that the winners are the ones utilizing data their competitors can't replicate. ServiceTrade has that, and it's a big part of why I joined,” said Schaad. “I saw a strong product, a leadership team I wanted to work with and customers who do essential work. What I want to build here is a platform that keeps getting better and more reliable for the contractors who depend on it, both in the field and in the office.”

Schaad joins ServiceTrade from Consensus, a B2B demo automation company, where he spent five years leading engineering. There, he scaled the engineering organization into a global team, integrated multiple acquisitions, modernized the platform architecture and led an AI-first transformation of both the product and the software development lifecycle.

"AI is changing how commercial service contractors run their businesses, but innovation only matters if it's built on a platform that gets more solid and reliable every year. We've always believed both have to happen at once," said William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade. "Brian is built for that balance — he's proven he can push AI forward while also strengthening the foundation underneath it, and that's exactly what our contractors need from their technology partner right now."

Schaad’s appointment follows a stretch of rapid product innovation for ServiceTrade. The company launched Stella , a suite of AI agents that work across the service lifecycle—handling quoting, scheduling, invoicing and collections inside the platform contractors already run their businesses on, with more agents in development. Stella is built on Trade Intelligence , its proprietary data layer of 14 years of commercial service history and 48 million managed assets. Schaad’s engineering organization will build on that foundation as demand for commercial contractor tools grows.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built on Trade Intelligence, a proprietary data intelligence layer informed by more than 14 years of service and asset data, ServiceTrade connects field and office teams across the full service lifecycle, from sale and service delivery through quoting, invoicing and customer engagement, turning everyday service work into predictable, profitable growth. ServiceTrade applies AI directly inside service workflows to deliver explainable guidance and take action on next steps automatically, reducing manual work and operational friction so teams can scale efficiently. Today, more than 1,300 contractors rely on ServiceTrade to run more efficient service operations. ServiceTrade is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.