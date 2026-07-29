ServiceTrade Launches Role-Based Certification Program for Commercial Contractors

DURHAM, N.C., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors, today announced the ServiceTrade Certification Program . The program, available through ServiceTrade Academy, provides administrators, office professionals and field technicians a way to demonstrate platform mastery and earn a shareable credential built around the workflows each role owns.

“ServiceTrade is built to support contractors at every stage of the service lifecycle, connecting the field and the office through a single platform that helps their businesses operate as one,” said William Chaney, CEO at ServiceTrade. “The value of a connected platform depends on how well the whole team uses it. The ServiceTrade Certification Program gives every role a clear path to mastering the platform, helping contractors invest in their people while getting more value from the technology they’ve already chosen.”

The ServiceTrade Certification Program includes three role-based tracks:

Office Professional: Covers the platform knowledge needed to support daily ServiceTrade operations, built for team members who use the platform consistently and need to operate it with confidence across core office workflows.

Covers the platform knowledge needed to support daily ServiceTrade operations, built for team members who use the platform consistently and need to operate it with confidence across core office workflows. Office Administrator: Expands on foundational office skills, designed for those who act as the definitive authority on ServiceTrade on behalf of their organization.

Expands on foundational office skills, designed for those who act as the definitive authority on ServiceTrade on behalf of their organization. Technician: Focuses on mastering field tools such as the ServiceTrade mobile app, documentation workflows and field-to-office communication for team members executing service work.





Each certification provides a digital badge that holders can share on LinkedIn and other professional networks, with the option to add it directly to LinkedIn's certifications section.

“The ServiceTrade Certification Program helps contractors build expertise that lasts,” said Chaney. “When every team member has the knowledge and confidence to use the platform effectively, operations become more consistent, work flows faster and customers have a better experience. That’s the real value of certification.”

For more information about the ServiceTrade Certification Program, visit servicetrade.com .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built on Trade Intelligence, a proprietary data intelligence layer informed by more than 14 years of service and asset data, ServiceTrade connects field and office teams across the full service lifecycle, from sale and service delivery through quoting, invoicing and customer engagement, turning everyday service work into predictable, profitable growth. ServiceTrade applies AI directly inside service workflows to deliver explainable guidance and take action on next steps automatically, reducing manual work and operational friction so teams can scale efficiently. Today, more than 1,300 contractors rely on ServiceTrade to run more efficient service operations. ServiceTrade is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.