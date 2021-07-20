PLBY Group to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will webcast a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group”) connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in consumer spending annually across approximately 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contact:

Investors: investors@plbygroup.com

Media: press@plbygroup.com



