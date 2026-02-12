Playboy Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (“Playboy”), a global pleasure and leisure company, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ will work closely with Playboy management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase Playboy’s visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight how Playboy is leveraging its 72 years of iconic cultural heritage and global recognition to build a diversified, high margin, asset light business focused on licensing, media and experiences, and hospitality. Combined with an increasingly robust balance sheet, initiatives including the recent deal to sell 50% of its China licensing business, the re-launch of its magazine to maintain brand mindshare, and a planned Miami Beach membership club are accelerating growth and revenue.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. Lucas A. Zimmerman, Managing Director at MZ, and Ian Scargill, Director, will provide guidance to Playboy on corporate and financial communications, including roadshow and investment conference coordination in key financial hubs and enhancing brand visibility through financial and social media channels.

Zimmerman commented: “Men aged 18 to 44 are consuming content in record volume across social media, the internet and podcasts, but are underserved by trusted, sophisticated voices. The world is more disconnected, polarized, and anxious than ever, and while conversations around relationships, intimacy, and identity are happening everywhere, they lack leadership or nuance. The ‘men’s advice’ ecosystem today is dominated by extremes, either hyper-niche experts or algorithms pushing harmful content. The generational conversation around sex, dating, masculinity, and connection is wide open, and starving for a brand with credibility, heritage, and cultural fluency. No competitor can match Playboy’s 72-year legacy of talking honestly about intimacy and relationships. This has created a compelling opportunity for an established iconic brand to recapture this market with an engine for licensing revenue, brand mindshare, and platform growth.”

Scargill added: “Content is key to Playboy’s strategy, with Playboy-branded products sold in over 100 countries, over 25 million followers on social media, and billions of media impressions per year. Playboy is focusing on content that speaks directly to the modern man, while elevating the women who define the brand. Through high-quality journalism, photography and expansion into broader cultural verticals, Playboy is reclaiming traditional media. This content can then be scaled across digital platforms for daily engagement to drive meaningful licensing revenue, subscriptions, club membership and experiential events.”

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer and President of Playboy, commented: “We have rebuilt a strong financial foundation, including a fortified balance sheet, and are now accelerating growth with a deal to sell 50% of our China licensing business and a strategy that centers on three high-potential verticals. With our print magazine as a core differentiator to maintain our place in the public conscious, we are integrating physical and digital experiences to convert audience participation into recurring revenue. Additionally, we are developing opportunities in original TV programming and film, and plan to relaunch membership clubs as an outward extension of the brand with a first club expected to be in Miami Beach. All of this feeds into the value of our brand, which we further monetize through an attractive brand licensing program.

“We believe these strategy centers will broaden and diversify our revenues with strong upside potential as they mature. We look forward to working with Lucas, Ian and the team at MZ to communicate our vision to build sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

For more information on Playboy, please visit the company’s website at investors.playboy.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to PLBY@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit mzgroup.us.

About Playboy, Inc.

Playboy (Nasdaq: PLBY) is a global pleasure and leisure company, built on one of the most globally recognized brands. By leveraging its iconic intellectual property, Playboy pursues an asset-light model across licensing, digital content, consumer products and experiential offerings, helping consumers worldwide to live more fulfilling lives. To learn more, please visit https://investors.playboy.com.

