Playboy Appoints David Miller as President, Media & Brand

Media Veteran Miller to Oversee Global Licensing, Digital and Platform Growth

Senior Appointment Reflects Playboy’s Accelerating Growth Strategy and Expanding Media and Licensing Operations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (“Playboy” or the “Company”), a global pleasure and leisure company, has announced that David Miller has been appointed President, Media & Brand, to drive the next phase of the Company’s growth.

Miller joins Playboy from The Walt Disney Company, where he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of National Geographic Media, with full P&L responsibility across global editorial, digital, print, and social operations. During his tenure, National Geographic became the most-followed brand on social media worldwide, reaching more than 800 million followers across platforms, including over 275 million on its flagship Instagram account. He led the launch of National Geographic’s first digital subscription business, expanded its global branded content studio, and expanded digital audience scale and monetization initiatives across platforms. National Geographic was named Webby Media Company of the Year in both 2020 and 2022 under his leadership.

Earlier in his career, Miller held senior digital and advertising technology roles at AOL following its acquisition of Lightningcast, a startup where Miller helped pioneer online video monetization, powering ad serving for platforms including Hulu and the NCAA March Madness live stream. He holds a bachelor’s degree in American government from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in business administration from The George Washington University School of Business.

As President, Media & Brand, Miller will oversee the growth and global expansion of Playboy’s media business and licensing operations, leveraging his deep experience scaling iconic brands across platforms to accelerate revenue and brand reach.

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer and President of Playboy, commented: “This appointment represents a defining moment in Playboy’s transformation. Over the past several years, we have rebuilt our financial foundation, de-leveraged our balance sheet, and established the strategic framework to drive sustainable, profitable growth. With those building blocks in place, adding David to our leadership team allows us to aggressively execute on the return to growth that is now underway.

“With David driving our content, media and licensing operations, I will be able to focus more of my time on the strategic initiatives that will define Playboy’s next chapter, including our planned Miami Beach membership club, original programming opportunities, and continued expansion of our global licensing footprint. We believe we are building a diversified, high-margin, asset-light business with significant upside potential, and this hire is a clear reflection of where this company is headed.”

Miller concluded: “Playboy sits at a powerful intersection of brand equity, digital audience reach, and a global licensing platform. The next phase is about disciplined execution — building a modern media business that expands our audience, deepens engagement, and drives scalable monetization, while strengthening the value of our global licensing ecosystem. I’m excited to work with Ben and the leadership team to drive sustained growth and long-term value creation.”

Playboy (Nasdaq: PLBY) is a global pleasure and leisure company, built on one of the most globally recognized brands. By leveraging its iconic intellectual property, Playboy pursues an asset-light model across licensing, digital content, consumer products and experiential offerings, helping consumers worldwide to live more fulfilling lives. To learn more, please visit https://investors.playboy.com.

