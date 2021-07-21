Los Angeles, USA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Holds a Potential Future in Treatment Scenario.

The growing Type 2 Diabetes prevalence has increased the demand for effective drug therapies. There are different classes of emerging drugs administered via oral route or intravenous or subcutaneous route.

DelveInsight’s “Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Type 2 Diabetes pipeline landscapes. It comprises Type 2 Diabetes pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Type 2 Diabetes therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Type 2 Diabetes pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Report

Major companies such as AgeX Therapeutics, CarmotTherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Adocia, Pfizer, Genexine, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., VitNovo, Inc., Sciwind Biosciences, Caelus Health, SCOHIA PHARMA, Aerami Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, VTV Therapeutics, AptamiR Therapeutics, Avolynt, Inc., Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical, CONJUCHEM, LLC., Hua Medicine, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novmeta Pharma, Afimmune Limited, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Akros Pharma Inc., and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Type 2 Diabetes treatment scenario.

In September 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) oral tablets to improve blood sugar control in adult patients with Type 2 Diabetes, along with diet and exercise.

oral tablets to improve blood sugar control in adult patients with Type 2 Diabetes, along with diet and exercise. In January 2021, Bayer announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) and granted Priority Review for finerenone , an investigational drug for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D). Finerenone (BAY 94-8862) is an investigational, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) that has been shown to reduce many of the harmful effects of mineralocorticoid receptors (MR) overactivation.

In January 2021, Bayer announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) and granted Priority Review for finerenone, an investigational drug for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D). Finerenone (BAY 94-8862) is an investigational, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) that has been shown to reduce many of the harmful effects of mineralocorticoid receptors (MR) overactivation. In June 2021, Lilly's SURPASS-2 results published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that tirzepatide achieved superior A1C and body weight reductions compared to injectable semaglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Discovered using Lexicon's unique approach to gene science, Sotagliflozin is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2).

unique approach to gene science, is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). IONIS-GCGRRx is an investigational antisense medicine designed to reduce the production of glucagon receptors, or GCGR, to treat patients with type 2 diabetes. GCGR is a receptor for the hormone glucagon. Glucagon is a hormone that opposes insulin and stimulates the liver to produce glucose, particularly in type 2 diabetes. In patients with advanced diabetes, uncontrolled glucagon action can lead to a significant increase in blood glucose levels. In addition, reducing GCGR produces a more active glucagon-like peptide, or GLP-1, a hormone that preserves pancreatic function and enhances insulin secretion.

Type 2 Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose).

Type 2 Diabetes Emerging Drugs

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

Tirzepatide is a novel investigational once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. The drug is currently under Phase III clinical trial evaluation for the Type 2 Diabetes treatment and in Phase II for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment.

ORMD-0801: Oramed

ORMD-0801 is a novel oral human insulin formulation that integrates a species-specific protease inhibitor that provides a protective event environment for active ingredients and a potent absorption enhancer that promotes the absorption of the active ingredient across the intestinal epithelium. Oramed’s oral insulin (ORMD-0801) has the potential to create a new paradigm in the treatment of diabetes by oral delivery of insulin at an earlier stage of treatment, potentially slowing disease progression and delaying or even eliminating late-stage complications. Currently, it is under Phase III clinical trial evaluation for the Type 2 Diabetes treatment.

Cotadutide: AstraZeneca

Cotadutide acetate (MEDI0382 acetate) is a potent peptide dual agonist of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucagon receptor with EC50 values of 6.9 pM and 10.2 pM, respectively. Cotadutide acetate (MEDI0382 acetate) exhibits the ability to facilitate both weight loss and glycaemic control, has the potential for obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D) treatment. The drug is currently under Phase II clinical trial evaluation for the Type 2 Diabetes treatment.

Tolimidone: Melior Pharmaceuticals

Tolimidone is a novel, clinical-stage drug candidate for treating Type 2 Diabetes and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Tolimidone improves glycemic control by selectively activating the enzyme lyn kinase, which has been shown to modulate the insulin-signaling pathway. Tolimidone is the first described specific and direct activator of Lyn kinase that elicits glycemic control activity through potentiation of insulin activity. Tolimidone does not activate the PPAR pathway.

GX-G6: Genexine, Inc.

GX-G6 is a long-acting GLP-1 fused to hyFc as a diabetes treatment. GLP-1 is secreted from L cells of the intestine and mainly stimulates the beta cells of the pancreas, thereby increasing insulin secretion, suppressing an increase in blood sugar. The hyFc was improved for optimization of receptor binding for safety. Thus the safety of GX-G6 was confirmed, and the injection interval also was established as once a week or every other week in animal data. Safety and tolerability were demonstrated in healthy adult males in a phase 1 clinical trial in Germany in 2018. Phase 2 IND was approved for phase 2 diabetes in Australia in 2019.

Scope of Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 100+ Key Players

Prominent Players: AgeX Therapeutics, CarmotTherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Adocia, Pfizer, Genexine, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., VitNovo, Inc., Sciwind Biosciences, Caelus Health, SCOHIA PHARMA, Aerami Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, VTV Therapeutics, AptamiR Therapeutics, Avolynt, Inc., Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical, CONJUCHEM, LLC., Hua Medicine, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novmeta Pharma, Afimmune Limited, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Akros Pharma Inc., and many others.

AgeX Therapeutics, CarmotTherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Adocia, Pfizer, Genexine, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., VitNovo, Inc., Sciwind Biosciences, Caelus Health, SCOHIA PHARMA, Aerami Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, VTV Therapeutics, AptamiR Therapeutics, Avolynt, Inc., Suzhou Yabao Pharmaceutical, CONJUCHEM, LLC., Hua Medicine, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novmeta Pharma, Afimmune Limited, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Akros Pharma Inc., and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 100+Products

Phases:

· Type 2 Diabetes Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Type 2 Diabetes Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Type 2 Diabetes Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Type 2 Diabetes Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants

· Glucagon receptor agonists

· Glucagon-like peptide one receptor modulators

· Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists

· Glucagon receptor antagonists

· Glucagon-like peptide one receptor agonists

· Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Gene therapy

· Small molecule

Route of Administration:

· Inhalation

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

· Intravenous

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Type 2 Diabetes treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes?

How many are Type 2 Diabetes emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Type 2 Diabetes?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Type 2 Diabetes market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Type 2 Diabetes therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Type 2 Diabetes?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Type 2 Diabetes?

Table of Contents

1 Type 2 Diabetes Report Introduction 2 Type 2 Diabetes Executive Summary 3 Type 2 Diabetes Overview 4 Type 2 Diabetes – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Type 2 Diabetes Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7 Type 2 Diabetes Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company 8 Type 2 Diabetes Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Cotadutide: AstraZeneca 9 Type 2 Diabetes Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CT-388: Carmot Therapeutics 10 Type 2 Diabetes Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 AGEX BAT1: AgeX Therapeutics 11 Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment 12 Type 2 Diabetes Inactive Products 13 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14 Type 2 Diabetes Key Companies 15 Type 2 Diabetes Key Products 16 Type 2 Diabetes Unmet Needs 17 Type 2 Diabetes Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Type 2 Diabetes Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Type 2 Diabetes Analyst Views 20 Appendix 21 About DelveInsight

