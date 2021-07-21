English German

SIKA ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN MARKET LEADER IN GREEN ROOFS



Sika has acquired American Hydrotech Inc. in the USA and its affiliate Hydrotech Membrane Corporation in Canada. Hydrotech is an experienced and highly regarded liquid membrane manufacturer and provider of full-system roofing and waterproofing solutions. In the fast-growing green/garden roof segment, Hydrotech is the clear North American market leader. The acquisition strengthens Sika’s roofing and waterproofing portfolio, and complements Sika’s sustainability focus. In 2020, the acquired company generated sales of CHF 83 million.

For more than 44 years, Hydrotech’s well-proven solutions have been trusted and specified by architects and design professionals. Their outstanding performance is on display at many of the iconic buildings across North America. As more building rooftops are transformed into valuable leisure space, Hydrotech’s garden roof systems are growing rapidly. Also in the waterproofing of plaza decks and foundations, Hydrotech brings a strong market position. Just as Sika, Hydrotech is offering long-lasting products containing post consumer recycled material. Their uniquely formulated membranes use 40% recycled materials. This combination of sustainability and performance has created loyal and long-lasting customer relationships.

With this acquisition, Sika will become the number one supplier of green roofs in North America. Furthermore, Sika gains a new growth platform with the expanded offering of complete roofing and waterproofing systems. The two companies have a similar corporate culture with highly motivated people and a strong focus on sustainable, reliable, long-lasting, solutions and customer relationships, and therefore fit together perfectly.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: “With this acquisition, Sika establishes a leading position in the fast-growing application of green/garden roofing and waterproofing. This perfectly fits Sika’s sustainability focus, and strengthens our position in the big cities where green roofs continue to gain momentum. We are very excited to welcome the Hydrotech employees to the Sika family and look forward to continue developing the business together.”



