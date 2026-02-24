Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

March 24, 2026, confirmed as date for the 58 th Annual General Meeting

With the exception of Paul Schuler, all current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election

The Board of Directors proposes to elect Barbara Frei and Lukas Gähwiler as new members of the Board of Directors

Gross dividend of CHF 3.70 per share proposed (previous year: CHF 3.60)

The Board of Directors has confirmed that the Annual General Meeting will be held on March 24, 2026. Except for Paul Schuler, who does not stand for re-election, all current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors proposes to elect Barbara Frei and Lukas Gähwiler as new members of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is further proposing that the gross dividend be increased by 2.8% to CHF 3.70 (previous year: CHF 3.60). Half of the dividend is to be distributed from the reserves from capital contributions.

COMPLETE AGENDA

The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be sent to shareholders on February 25, 2026 and was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce and on the website of Sika AG on February 24, 2026.

The Annual General Meeting will take place at the Zurich Convention Center in Zurich.

Start: 4.00 p.m.

Doors open: 3.00 p.m.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika’s 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release