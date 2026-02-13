SIKA TO ACQUIRE AKKIM: MARKING A MAJOR STEP IN ACCELERATING GLOBAL EXPANSION IN ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS

Sika has agreed to acquire Akkim, a leading global manufacturer of adhesives and sealants based in Turkey. This acquisition will strengthen Sika’s position in the global adhesives and sealants industry and unlock substantial growth opportunities through expanded presence in the distribution channel and broader geographic reach. In addition, Akkim will add considerable production capacity, enabling a more efficient operational footprint.

Akkim is a rapidly growing, family-owned business with an expanding presence in the global adhesives and sealants industry. The company generated net sales of approximately CHF 220 million in 2025. Its broad customer base is served through Akkim’s extensive, well-established distribution network focused on the high-growth markets in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. With its large product portfolio, the company covers a wide range of adhesive and sealant applications and technologies for the construction sector. The offering is based on proprietary formulations developed by a strong R&D team.

Akkim operates two large-scale, highly efficient production facilities in Turkey and Romania, and is currently further strengthening capacity with an additional major site in Turkey to support future growth. The strategically located manufacturing sites provide significant potential to serve as production and export hubs for a broad geographic region.

The acquisition is fully aligned with Sika’s Strategy 2028, which places a key focus on expanding the adhesives and sealants business and strengthening the company’s distribution presence within this segment. Akkim’s deep channel know-how and wide network will significantly support the further development of Sika’s distribution, retail, and e-commerce business.

KEY VALUE DRIVERS OF THE ACQUISITION

Expanding product portfolio: Akkim will meaningfully expand Sika’s adhesives and sealants offering, particularly for the distribution channel. The combined broad portfolio will enhance Sika’s position as the preferred partner for distributors and unlock substantial new growth opportunities with key customers across the region.

Leveraging customer and channel access: Akkim's extensive distribution network will significantly broaden Sika's customer reach and unlock considerable cross-selling opportunities for complementary products, including repair mortars and waterproofing solutions. Together with an expanded geographic footprint, the combined offering will create a strong platform for accelerated growth.

Expanded production footprint and capacity: Akkim's strategically located, highly efficient manufacturing facilities will be a strong complement to Sika's existing operational footprint. The acquisition will help Sika to establish a highly efficient production and export hub for distribution-focused adhesives and sealants, supporting long-term growth in this segment.

Christoph Ganz, Sika Regional Manager EMEA: “The acquisition of Akkim marks a major step in strengthening our position in the adhesives and sealants industry. Akkim’s strong growth platform, highly complementary product portfolio, and deep customer relationships offer significant growth opportunities and value creation. We look forward to welcoming the Akkim team into the Sika family and driving our joint success in the years ahead.”

The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals. Closing of the acquisition is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

