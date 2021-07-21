Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Continued Record Earnings

Net income for the quarter was $4.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share

Net interest margin for the quarter was 4.03% compared with 3.89% in the prior quarter. The net interest margin excluding SBA PPP loans was 4.14% and 3.75% in the prior quarter

Net interest income up 6.4% for the quarter and 17% year-over-year

Non-interest income up 50% for the quarter and 104% year-over-year

Total loans were $1.2 billion, up 7.6% for the quarter and 14.3% year-over-year

Allowance for Loan Losses to total loans is 1.33% and 1.46% excluding PPP loans

Total deposits were $1.2 billion, up 3.6% for the quarter and 16.3% year over year

Return on Average Assets was 1.26% and Return on Average Equity was 14.99%

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ending June 30, 2021, was $8.9 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million or $0.71 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Our second quarter results are a reflection of executing on our core business plan. Our Team continues to aggressively focus on our profitability and continued growth of the franchise in all our business lines and markets. The quarter reflected record loan production and strong gain on sale of SBA loans which added higher non-interest income. We are pleased with the results and have tremendous confidence in our Team and their ability to execute on behalf of our Clients.”

Sowers continued, “We continue to make progress in improving our operating leverage while adding resources to continue to scale and grow our market share. As part of our strategic plan, we began the implementation of new technologies including the nCino Lending Platform that will drive efficiency and allow us to continue to provide a level of service to our Clients that is second to none.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter totaled $13.6 million representing an increase of $813 thousand, or 6.4% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $2.0 million or 17% increase for the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income for the quarter is due to a $505 thousand increase in interest income and a $308 thousand decrease in funding costs. The increase in loan income is due to a $916 thousand increase in non-PPP loan revenue due to increased average loan balances offset by a $438 thousand decrease in revenue from SBA PPP loans due to less forgiveness recognized in the second quarter. The decrease in funding costs is due to a $108 thousand decrease in deposit costs and $200 thousand decrease in borrowing expense as more expensive FHLB borrowings were prepaid.

Net interest income for the year to date totaled $26.4 million representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 14% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase is due to increased average loan balances, increased SBA PPP loan income and lower deposit costs, partially offset by prepayment penalties in 2021 totaling $1.2 million as a result of prepaying higher priced FHLB term advances.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 4.03% (4.14% excluding PPP loans) compared with 3.89% (3.75% excluding PPP loans) for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.66% (3.77% excluding PPP loans) for the same period in 2020. The 14 bp increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to increased core loan yields and lower funding costs associated for the quarter. The yield on earning assets for the second quarter was 4.46% compared with 4.42% in the first quarter and 4.29% for the same period in 2020. The yield on loans for the quarter decreased to 5.21% (5.50% excluding PPP loans) compared to 5.50% (5.48% excluding PPP loans) in the first quarter and 5.30% (5.68% excluding PPP loans) in the second quarter of 2020. The cost of total funding sources was 0.46% for the quarter compared with 0.57% in the first quarter and 0.69% for the same period in 2020. During the quarter, the Company elected to prepay $10 million in FHLB term advances and recorded a $535 thousand prepayment fee resulting in a negative 16 bp impact on the net interest margin for the second quarter.

The net interest margin for the six months ending June 30, 2021 was 3.95% (3.93% excluding PPP) compared with 4.03% (4.11% excluding PPP) for the same period in 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin is due to lower yields on loans, federal funds and increased borrowing costs partially offset by lower deposits costs. In the first six months of the year, the Company prepaid FHLB term advances and recorded $1.2 million in prepayment fees resulting in a negative 17 bp impact on the net interest margin.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing a $934 thousand or 50% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a $1.4 million or 103.6% increase compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the quarter is primarily due to $850 thousand in additional revenue from SBA loans sales recorded in quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to a year ago is primarily due to $2.1 million in additional gains from the sale of SBA loans partially offset by a $751 thousand decrease in investment gains due to no investment security sales in the second quarter of this year. SBA loan sales for the second quarter were $19.4 million with a 15.2% trade premium compared with $13.2 million with a 14.1% trade premium in the first quarter of 2021 and $3.4 million with a 10.4% trade premium in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income for the six months ending June 30, 2021 was $4.7 million compared with $2.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to increased revenue from the sale of SBA loans partially offset by no investment securities gains in the current year. SBA loans sales for the first six months were $32.6 million with a 14.7% trade premium compared to $14.7 million with a 9.9% trade premium in 2020.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 representing a $1.4 million or 17.8% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a $452 thousand or 5.2% increase, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in expenses for the quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, professional fees and other expense. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to the full quarter impact of merit increases, additions to staff, one additional payroll cycle in the quarter and a decrease in deferred labor costs. The increase in professional fees was due to increases in legal and audit expense. The increase in other expense is primarily due to increases in marketing and business development expenses related to our emphasis on resuming in person marketing efforts. The increase in expenses compared to the same quarter in 2020 is due in increases in compensation and benefits, professional fees, and data processing.

Non-interest expense for the six months ending June 30, 2021 was $16.9 million compared with $17.4 million for the same period in 2020. The $436 thousand decrease was due to lower compensation and benefits and occupancy costs partially offset by increased data processing expense. The decrease in compensation and benefits is partially due to lower salary expense, greater deferred labor cost and lower vacation expense.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets of $1.4 billion representing an increase of $23 million or 1.7% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $108.8 million or 8.5% compared to June 30, 2020. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and investment securities offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks. Loans increased $82.6 million or 7.6% in the quarter due to a $105.7 million increase in non-SBA PPP loans offset by a $23.1 million decrease in SBA-PPP loans. Total deposits were $1.2 billion representing an increase of $41.8 million, or 3.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $168.8 million, or 16.3%, compared to June 30, 2020. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 50% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 compared with 50% at March 31, 2021 and 44% at June 30, 2020. During the quarter, total FHLB advances decreased $20 million due to contractual maturities and the decision to prepay longer-term FHLB advances with a prepayment cost of $535 thousand.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.2 million to $15.7 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.33% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $14.6 million or 1.33% at the first quarter of 2021 and $11.1 million or 1.08% at the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve. The coverage ratio at June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of PPP loans, decreased to 1.46% from 1.52% in the prior quarter.

As of June 30, 2021, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs, no past due loans and Classified assets totaled $11 million. Classified assets included one real estate loan totaling $1.5 million on non-accrual and the remaining $9.5 million consisted of ten loans with three borrowers related to the impacts of COVID-19.

At June 30, 2021, two loans totaling $1.9 million are on COVID-19 related deferrals. No new deferrals were granted during the quarter and of the loans on deferral one loan for $1.1 million is real estate secured with an average LTV of 51% and the other loan for $750 thousand is unsecured. The remaining loans that were granted payment deferrals have resumed their contractual payments.

“The record last twelve months EPS of $2.81 reflects the resilience of CalPrivate Bank’s mix of revenue streams. Strong loan growth and SBA activities, fees on PPP loan forgiveness, and the strategic management of funding sources, including increased non-interest deposit balances, is a result of the Team’s commitment to our relationship business model based on distinctly superior client service and solutions which continue differentiating the Bank in the markets we serve,” said Selwyn Isakow Chairman of the Board of the Company and Bank.

Isakow added, “The Bank’s outstanding client base together with solid credit underwriting and loan portfolio processes and relationship managers, resulted in the decline of loans on deferrals and zero delinquent loans at the end of the quarter. The Bank remains financially strong and well-positioned for sustainable future growth within clearly defined risk management parameters.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contact

Rick Sowers

President and CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(424) 303-4894

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change June 30, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,783 $ 8,922 $ 3,861 43.3 % $ 18,431 $ (5,648 ) -30.6 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 13,969 4,187 9,782 233.6 % 1,200 12,769 1064.1 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 65,356 151,641 (86,285 ) -56.9 % 179,615 (114,259 ) -63.6 % Total cash and due from banks 92,108 164,750 (72,642 ) -44.1 % 199,246 (107,138 ) -53.8 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 - 0.0 % 5,758 2 0.0 % Investment securities available for sale 88,755 81,429 7,326 9.0 % 27,664 61,091 220.8 % Loan held for sale 19,625 12,430 7,195 57.9 % 7,409 12,216 164.9 % Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,164,611 1,082,000 82,611 7.6 % 1,019,100 145,511 14.3 % Allowance for loan losses (15,708 ) (14,561 ) (1,147 ) 7.9 % (11,100 ) (4,608 ) 41.5 % Net loans 1,148,903 1,067,439 81,464 7.6 % 1,008,000 140,903 14.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,909 4,602 307 6.7 % 4,602 307 6.7 % Right of use asset 5,185 5,589 (404 ) -7.2 % 5,632 (447 ) -7.9 % Premises and equipment, net 2,578 2,582 (4 ) -0.2 % 3,055 (477 ) -15.6 % Other intangible assets 2,123 1,789 334 18.7 % 1,281 842 65.7 % Deferred tax asset 7,012 5,982 1,030 17.2 % 4,141 2,871 69.3 % Accrued interest receivable 3,501 3,659 (158 ) -4.3 % 3,556 (55 ) -1.5 % Other assets 2,311 3,706 (1,395 ) -37.6 % 3,668 (1,357 ) -37.0 % Total assets $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 $ 23,053 1.7 % $ 1,274,012 $ 108,758 8.5 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 603,914 $ 579,318 $ 24,596 4.2 % $ 452,155 $ 151,759 33.6 % Interest Bearing 601,530 584,341 17,189 2.9 % 584,451 17,079 2.9 % Total deposits 1,205,444 1,163,659 41,785 3.6 % 1,036,606 168,838 16.3 % FHLB borrowings 30,000 50,000 (20,000 ) -40.0 % 105,000 (75,000 ) -71.4 % Other borrowings 17,943 17,941 2 0.0 % 17,936 7 0.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,059 16,507 (3,448 ) -20.9 % 14,097 (1,038 ) -7.4 % Total liabilities 1,266,446 1,248,107 18,339 1.5 % 1,173,639 92,807 7.9 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 70,405 70,053 352 0.5 % 69,512 893 1.3 % Additional paid-in capital 3,179 3,317 (138 ) -4.2 % 3,002 177 5.9 % Retained earnings 42,810 38,510 4,300 11.2 % 26,984 15,826 58.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (70 ) (270 ) 200 -74.1 % 875 (945 ) -108.0 % Total stockholders' equity 116,324 111,610 4,714 4.2 % 100,373 15,951 15.9 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 $ 23,053 1.7 % $ 1,274,012 $ 108,758 8.5 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change June 30, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 14,637 $ 14,159 $ 478 3.4 % $ 13,293 $ 1,344 10.1 % Investment securities 351 306 45 14.7 % 251 100 39.8 % Deposits in other financial institutions 40 58 (18 ) -31.0 % 91 (51 ) -56.0 % Total interest income 15,028 14,523 505 3.5 % 13,635 1,393 10.2 % Interest Expense Deposits 409 517 (108 ) -20.9 % 1,356 (947 ) -69.8 % Borrowings 1,020 1,220 (200 ) -16.4 % 659 361 54.8 % Total interest expense 1,429 1,737 (308 ) -17.7 % 2,015 (586 ) -29.1 % Net interest income 13,599 12,786 813 6.4 % 11,620 1,979 17.0 % Provision for loan losses 1,146 300 846 282.0 % 1,511 (365 ) -24.2 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,453 12,486 (33 ) -0.3 % 10,109 2,344 23.2 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 231 224 7 3.1 % 143 88 61.5 % Net gain on sale of loans 2,326 1,476 850 57.6 % 210 2,116 1007.6 % Gain on sale of investment securities - - - 0.0 % 751 (751 ) -100.0 % Other noninterest income 248 171 77 45.0 % 274 (26 ) -9.5 % Total noninterest income 2,805 1,871 934 49.9 % 1,378 1,427 103.6 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 5,966 4,915 1,051 21.4 % 5,790 176 3.0 % Occupancy and equipment 820 810 10 1.2 % 900 (80 ) -8.9 % Data processing 690 635 55 8.7 % 561 129 23.0 % Professional services 791 650 141 21.7 % 628 163 26.0 % Other expenses 891 763 128 16.8 % 827 64 7.7 % Total noninterest expense 9,158 7,773 1,385 17.8 % 8,706 452 5.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 6,100 6,584 (484 ) -7.4 % 2,781 3,319 119.3 % Provision for income taxes 1,806 1,977 (171 ) -8.6 % 711 1,095 154.0 % Net income $ 4,294 $ 4,607 $ (313 ) -6.8 % $ 2,070 $ 2,224 107.4 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,231 $ 4,529 $ (298 ) -6.6 % $ 2,038 $ 2,193 107.6 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ (0.06 ) -7.3 % $ 0.37 $ 0.39 105.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ (0.06 ) -7.4 % $ 0.37 $ 0.38 102.7 % Average shares outstanding 5,536,111 5,514,887 21,224 0.4 % 5,435,155 100,956 1.9 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,622,075 5,579,477 42,598 0.8 % 5,453,597 168,478 3.1 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 28,796 $ 26,421 $ 2,375 9.0 % Investment securities 656 652 4 0.6 % Deposits in other financial institutions 99 395 (296 ) -74.9 % Total interest income 29,551 27,468 2,083 7.6 % Interest Expense Deposits 926 3,066 (2,140 ) -69.8 % Borrowings 2,239 1,248 991 79.4 % Total interest expense 3,165 4,314 (1,149 ) -26.6 % Net interest income 26,386 23,154 3,232 14.0 % Provision for loan losses 1,446 2,508 (1,062 ) -42.3 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,940 20,646 4,294 20.8 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 454 317 137 43.2 % Net gain on sale of loans 3,802 889 2,913 327.7 % Gain on sale of investment securities - 751 (751 ) -100.0 % Other noninterest income 420 568 (148 ) -26.1 % Total noninterest income 4,676 2,525 2,151 85.2 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 10,881 11,343 (462 ) -4.1 % Occupancy and equipment 1,630 1,784 (154 ) -8.6 % Data processing 1,326 1,079 247 22.9 % Professional services 1,441 1,487 (46 ) -3.1 % Other expenses 1,654 1,675 (21 ) -1.3 % Total noninterest expense 16,932 17,368 (436 ) -2.5 % Income before provision for income taxes 12,684 5,803 6,881 118.6 % Provision for income tax 3,784 1,827 1,957 107.1 % Net income $ 8,900 $ 3,976 $ 4,924 123.8 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,761 $ 3,909 $ 4,852 124.1 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.59 $ 0.71 $ 0.88 123.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 0.71 $ 0.85 119.7 % Average shares outstanding 5,525,557 5,488,160 37,397 0.7 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,601,705 5,530,697 71,008 1.3 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 137,902 $ 40 0.12 % $ 227,393 $ 58 0.10 % $ 231,621 $ 91 0.16 % Investment securities 88,132 351 1.59 % 59,227 306 2.07 % 38,539 251 2.61 % Loans 1,125,958 14,637 5.21 % 1,044,828 14,159 5.50 % 1,008,220 13,293 5.30 % Total interest-earning assets 1,351,992 15,028 4.46 % 1,331,448 14,523 4.42 % 1,278,380 13,635 4.29 % Noninterest-earning assets 18,217 31,439 15,104 Total Assets $ 1,370,209 $ 1,362,887 $ 1,293,484 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 65,283 $ 12 0.07 % $ 58,042 $ 12 0.08 % $ 73,509 $ 26 0.14 % Money market 424,371 231 0.22 % 431,423 235 0.22 % 394,523 476 0.49 % Savings deposits 9,229 2 0.09 % 8,766 2 0.09 % 8,863 2 0.09 % Certificates of deposit 75,537 164 0.87 % 100,521 268 1.08 % 126,545 852 2.71 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 574,420 409 0.29 % 598,752 517 0.35 % 603,440 1,356 0.90 % FHLB advances 41,153 748 7.29 % 73,056 948 5.26 % 100,385 387 1.55 % Other borrowings 17,942 272 6.06 % 17,940 272 6.06 % 17,934 272 6.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 59,095 1,020 6.92 % 90,996 1,220 5.44 % 118,319 659 2.24 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 609,932 547,024 458,631 Total Funding Sources 1,243,447 1,429 0.46 % 1,236,772 1,737 0.57 % 1,180,390 2,015 0.69 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 11,881 15,831 12,964 Shareholders' equity 114,881 110,284 100,130 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,370,209 $ 1,362,887 $ 1,293,484 Net interest spread 4.00 % 3.85 % 3.60 % Net interest income $ 13,599 $ 12,786 $ 11,620 Net interest margin 4.03 % 3.89 % 3.66 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 187,826 $ 99 0.11 % $ 163,332 $ 394 0.49 % Investment securities 73,759 656 1.79 % 46,778 652 2.79 % Loans 1,085,617 28,796 5.35 % 944,937 26,422 5.62 % Total interest-earning assets 1,347,202 29,551 4.42 % 1,155,047 27,468 4.78 % Noninterest-earning assets 19,368 35,816 Total Assets $ 1,366,570 $ 1,190,863 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 61,682 $ 24 0.08 % $ 78,490 $ 191 0.49 % Money market 427,877 466 0.22 % 392,526 1,448 0.74 % Savings deposits 8,999 5 0.11 % 9,037 8 0.18 % Certificates of deposit 87,960 431 0.99 % 120,621 1,419 2.37 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 586,518 926 0.32 % 600,674 3,066 1.03 % FHLB advances 57,017 1,696 6.00 % 81,889 704 1.73 % Other borrowings 17,941 544 6.11 % 17,934 544 6.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 74,958 2,240 6.03 % 99,823 1,248 2.51 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 578,652 378,525 Total Funding Sources 1,240,128 3,166 0.51 % 1,079,022 4,314 0.80 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,845 12,993 Shareholders' equity 112,597 98,848 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,366,570 $ 1,190,863 Net interest spread 3.91 % 3.98 % Net interest income $ 26,385 $ 23,154 Net interest margin 3.95 % 4.03 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 92,108 $ 164,750 $ 276,225 $ 155,346 $ 199,246 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 5,760 5,760 5,758 Investment securities 88,755 81,429 26,086 26,525 27,664 Loans held for sale 19,625 12,430 9,687 8,402 7,409 Loans (excluding SBA PPP loans) 1,030,871 948,260 936,532 880,174 865,603 SBA PPP loans 133,740 133,740 62,338 154,210 153,497 Allowance for loan losses (15,708 ) (14,561 ) (14,262 ) (12,682 ) (11,100 ) Net loans 1,148,903 1,067,439 984,608 1,021,702 1,008,000 Right of use asset 5,185 5,589 5,990 5,186 5,632 Premises and equipment, net 2,578 2,582 2,649 2,859 3,055 Other assets and interest receivable 19,856 19,738 18,735 18,414 17,248 Total assets $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 603,914 $ 579,318 $ 531,732 $ 471,324 $ 452,155 Interest Bearing 601,530 584,341 581,216 557,455 584,451 Total Deposits 1,205,444 1,163,659 1,112,948 1,028,779 1,036,606 Borrowings 47,943 67,941 92,939 97,938 122,936 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,059 16,507 16,100 14,227 14,097 Total liabilities 1,266,446 1,248,107 1,221,987 1,140,944 1,173,639 Shareholders' equity Common stock 70,405 70,053 69,557 69,540 69,512 Additional paid-in capital 3,179 3,317 3,496 3,230 3,002 Retained earnings 42,810 38,510 33,904 29,521 26,984 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (70 ) (270 ) 796 959 875 Total shareholders' equity 116,324 111,610 107,753 103,250 100,373 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 Book value per common share $ 20.71 $ 19.87 $ 19.24 $ 18.50 $ 17.99 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.33 $ 19.55 $ 18.95 $ 18.26 $ 17.76 Shares outstanding 5,617,020 5,618,324 5,600,508 5,580,456 5,578,884 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.30 % 8.07 % 8.52 % 7.92 % 7.57 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.62 % 11.35 % 11.20 % 11.35 % 9.66 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.62 % 11.35 % 11.20 % 11.35 % 9.66 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.69 % 14.46 % 14.36 % 14.63 % 12.60 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.27 % 8.09 % 7.99 % 8.20 % 7.79 % 1 Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2021







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Interest income $ 15,028 $ 14,523 $ 15,826 $ 13,860 $ 13,635 Interest expense 1,429 1,737 1,209 1,363 2,015 Net interest income 13,599 12,786 14,617 12,497 11,620 Provision for loan losses 1,146 300 1,579 1,582 1,511 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,453 12,486 13,038 10,915 10,109 Noninterest income 2,805 1,871 1,636 936 1,378 Salary and employee benefits 5,966 4,915 5,293 5,365 5,790 Occupancy and equipment 820 810 774 864 900 Data processing 690 635 624 643 561 Professional services 791 650 949 514 628 Other expenses 891 763 780 846 827 Total noninterest expense 9,158 7,773 8,420 8,232 8,706 Income before provision for income taxes 6,100 6,584 6,254 3,619 2,781 Income taxes 1,806 1,977 1,874 1,084 711 Net income $ 4,294 $ 4,607 $ 4,380 $ 2,535 $ 2,070 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,231 $ 4,529 $ 4,307 $ 2,499 $ 2,038 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 0.37 Average shares outstanding 5,536,111 5,514,887 5,501,272 5,499,970 5,435,155 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,622,075 5,579,477 5,540,232 5,516,013 5,453,597 Performance Ratios Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 ROAA 1.26 % 1.37 % 1.41 % 0.79 % 0.64 % ROAE 14.99 % 16.94 % 16.30 % 9.84 % 8.31 % ROTE 15.25 % 17.19 % 16.54 % 9.96 % 8.42 % Net interest margin 4.03 % 3.89 % 4.74 % 3.94 % 3.66 % Net interest spread 4.00 % 3.85 % 4.71 % 3.90 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio 55.83 % 53.03 % 51.81 % 61.28 % 66.98 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.68 % 2.31 % 2.71 % 2.58 % 2.71 %





