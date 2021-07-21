Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2021 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2021 second quarter and year-to-date June 30, 2021.
2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
(compared to the 2020 second quarter period unless noted):
- Net income increased 3.7% to $5.0 million, and included one-time acquisition costs of $1.0 million
- Earnings increased 2.3% to $0.44 per basic and diluted share, and included one-time acquisition costs of $0.08 per basic and diluted share
- Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased by 17.9% to $15.3 million
- Noninterest income increased 21.1% to $4.0 million
- Second quarter after-tax income benefited from $0.35 million of accelerated fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)
- Loans have increased 3.9% organically year-to-date, not including recent acquisitions or PPP loans
- Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%, compared to 0.01%
- Adjusted return on average tangible equity increased to 11.28% from 9.98%
- Completed the acquisition of Ossian Financial
- Announced the acquisition of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank
- Appointed Frank R. Simon to the Board of Directors
- Opened a new full-service office in Fort Wayne, IN
“I am excited by the progress F&M is making as we continue to achieve strong execution across all of our key business strategies, while deepening customer relationships, expanding into new markets, and delivering robust operating and financial results,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2019 we created a strategic plan aimed at growing earnings and creating value for shareholders by increasing total assets from $1.6 billion to $3.0 billion by 2023. We expect earnings growth will accelerate in the coming quarters as we benefit from the progress we are making on executing our strategic growth plan.”
On April 30, 2021, F&M successfully closed the acquisition of Ossian Financial Services, Inc (“OFSI”). OFSI is F&M’s third recent acquisition in Northeast Indiana and immediately enhances the Company’s growing franchise within the state. The integration and conversion were completed during the second quarter, and OFSI’s offices and online portal have transitioned to F&M. Also, in the 2021 second quarter, the Company announced the upcoming acquisition of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (“PFSB”), expanding F&M’s community banking franchise into the compelling Urbana, Columbus, Dayton, Springfield, Piqua, Tipp City, Troy, and Sidney markets. The Company expects the PFSB acquisition to close in October 2021.
Mr. Eller continued, “Acquisition growth is an important component of our strategic growth plan and over the past 12 months we have announced two bank acquisitions and acquired an Indiana based wealth management company. Through the OFSI and PFSB acquisitions, we expect to add a combined $513 million in new assets and $413 million in new deposits. F&M will also see expense benefits as we re-align our footprint and add new customers to a single platform, which will help to contribute to earnings and allow us to further invest in technology to improve the experience for our customers and employees.”
Mr. Eller continued, “Despite our recent growth and expansion, we remain committed to honoring the community banking values that are responsible for our accomplishments over the past 124 years and continue to drive our success today. As a result, F&M has continued to experience strong organic loan growth outside of PPP and acquired loans during the first half of 2021. Organic loans have increased 3.9% year-to-date. In addition, our credit portfolio remains strong and 30+ days past due accounts as of June 30, 2021 were 0.12%, the lowest level since 2018.”
Income Statement
Net income for the 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $5.0 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 second quarter was $0.44, compared to $0.43 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 first half ended June 30, 2021, was $9.9 million, compared to $8.9 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 first half was $0.88, compared to $0.80 for the same period last year.
Net income for the 2021 second quarter and first half included one-time tax adjusted expenses of $0.8 million and $1.0 million, respectively. On a per share basis, for the 2021 second quarter and first half, net income included one-time tax adjusted expenses of $0.08 or $0.11, respectively, per basic and diluted share.
Mr. Eller continued, “F&M’s larger size and expanded footprint have helped establish diversity within our revenue streams and insulated our earnings. For the 2021 first half, noninterest income as a percent of total revenue has increased to 20.8%, compared to 15.7% for the same period last year. In addition, during the 2021 first half, we have incurred several one-time costs due to our strategic growth focus, which has reduced the level of profitability we are accustomed to seeing. However, we expect to realize significant long-term benefits from our strategies and we believe we will experience an acceleration in profitability in the coming quarters.”
Deposits
At June 30, 2021, total deposits were $1.854 billion, an increase of 25.5% from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 16.2% from December 31, 2020. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, the benefits of PPP activity, and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at June 30, 2021, increased 8.4%, or by $113.7 million to $1.458 billion, compared to $1.345 billion at June 30, 2020, and up from $1.303 billion at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. In addition, during the 2021 second quarter, the Company processed $12.9 million of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received, resulting in a total of $47.0 million of PPP loans within F&M’s loan portfolio at June 30, 2021.
Mr. Eller continued: “At June 30, 2021, there were only two loans totaling $0.6 million of COVID-related payment modifications, all of which are interest-only modifications and secured by real estate. This compares to 190 loans representing a balance of $165 million in deferrals at the peak last year. As economic activity stabilizes, and our loan performance improves better than pre-pandemic levels, we expect contributions to our allowance for loan losses will also stabilize and align with loan growth in future periods.”
F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $7.0 million, or 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $8.5 million, or 0.63% at June 30, 2020.
Mr. Eller continued, “As we work to integrate and close our recent acquisitions, we remain focused on operational excellence, investments in technology, supporting our communities, and ensuring a best-in-class experience for our customers. In addition, we are committed to attracting and retaining experienced professionals across our organization, and I am encouraged with the addition of Frank R. Simon to our Board of Directors. We continue to believe 2021 will be a transformative year for F&M and we expect our enhanced scale and operating platform will magnify shareholder value.”
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 4.3% to $250.6 million at June 30, 2021, from $240.3 million at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.78%, compared to 10.70% at June 30, 2020.
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $189.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $181.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, was $16.94 per share, compared to $16.33 per share at June 30, 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.34 per share, which is a 6.3% increase over the 2020 six-month declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 26 consecutive years. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the dividend payout ratio was 38.18% compared to 39.69% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.
Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|16,259
|$
|15,612
|$
|17,061
|$
|16,181
|$
|16,192
|$
|31,871
|$
|32,075
|Debt securities:
|U.S. Treasury and government agencies
|857
|751
|695
|761
|767
|1,608
|1,913
|Municipalities
|289
|308
|295
|279
|243
|597
|505
|Dividends
|31
|50
|35
|36
|26
|81
|71
|Federal funds sold
|6
|5
|5
|4
|5
|11
|11
|Other.
|88
|39
|48
|32
|40
|127
|162
|Total interest income
|17,530
|16,765
|18,139
|17,293
|17,273
|34,295
|34,737
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|1,276
|1,340
|1,619
|1,864
|2,254
|2,616
|5,155
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|163
|166
|170
|174
|187
|329
|431
|Borrowed funds
|115
|222
|226
|231
|257
|337
|523
|Total interest expense
|1,554
|1,728
|2,015
|2,269
|2,698
|3,282
|6,109
|Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses
|15,976
|15,037
|16,124
|15,024
|14,575
|31,013
|28,628
|Provision for Loan Losses
|641
|1,700
|1,995
|1,987
|1,569
|2,341
|2,999
|Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|15,335
|13,337
|14,129
|13,037
|13,006
|28,672
|25,629
|Noninterest Income
|Customer service fees
|2,198
|2,814
|2,750
|2,299
|2,258
|5,012
|3,844
|Other service charges and fees
|874
|838
|980
|879
|704
|1,712
|1,743
|Net gain on sale of loans
|955
|1,046
|1,894
|1,537
|364
|2,001
|591
|Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|293
|-
|-
|-
|293
|270
|Total noninterest income
|4,027
|4,991
|5,624
|4,715
|3,326
|9,018
|6,448
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and wages
|4,591
|4,390
|5,068
|5,102
|4,095
|8,981
|8,266
|Employee benefits
|1,915
|1,994
|1,140
|1,566
|1,218
|3,909
|2,895
|Net occupancy expense
|546
|577
|585
|558
|564
|1,123
|1,128
|Furniture and equipment
|848
|791
|760
|875
|750
|1,639
|1,508
|Data processing
|428
|505
|428
|490
|408
|933
|850
|Franchise taxes
|294
|446
|241
|368
|369
|740
|737
|ATM expense
|459
|449
|456
|444
|376
|908
|790
|Advertising
|331
|235
|353
|411
|265
|566
|568
|Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned
|227
|(25
|)
|20
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|202
|(6
|)
|FDIC assessment
|276
|236
|223
|194
|144
|512
|216
|Mortgage servicing rights amortization
|524
|505
|247
|296
|356
|1,029
|488
|Consulting fees
|394
|223
|407
|205
|217
|617
|356
|Other general and administrative
|2,227
|2,033
|1,358
|1,553
|1,612
|4,260
|3,293
|Total noninterest expense
|13,060
|12,359
|11,286
|12,055
|10,367
|25,419
|21,089
|Income Before Income Taxes
|6,302
|5,969
|8,467
|5,697
|5,965
|12,271
|10,988
|Income Taxes
|1,319
|1,060
|1,691
|1,287
|1,161
|2,379
|2,079
|Net Income
|4,983
|4,909
|6,776
|4,410
|4,804
|9,892
|8,909
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|786
|(6,737
|)
|(207
|)
|639
|661
|(5,951
|)
|5,659
|Reclassification adjustment for realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|(293
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(293
|)
|(270
|)
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|786
|(7,030
|)
|(207
|)
|639
|661
|(6,244
|)
|5,389
|Tax expense (benefit)
|165
|(1,476
|)
|(44
|)
|134
|139
|(1,311
|)
|1,132
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|621
|(5,554
|)
|(163
|)
|505
|522
|(4,933
|)
|4,257
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|$
|5,604
|$
|(645
|)
|$
|6,613
|$
|4,915
|$
|5,326
|$
|4,959
|$
|13,166
|Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.80
|Dividends Declared
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|93,636
|$
|118,139
|$
|98,279
|$
|46,395
|$
|54,336
|Federal funds sold
|57,483
|57,361
|77,427
|41,358
|31,105
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|151,119
|175,500
|175,706
|87,753
|85,441
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|18,597
|4,405
|4,653
|4,657
|4,636
|Securities - available-for-sale
|407,500
|352,974
|307,812
|259,041
|236,292
|Other securities, at cost
|6,419
|5,939
|5,939
|5,827
|5,810
|Loans held for sale
|8,041
|7,511
|8,391
|7,621
|11,445
|Loans, net
|1,443,336
|1,327,254
|1,288,667
|1,351,979
|1,334,790
|Premises and equipment
|26,915
|26,703
|27,063
|26,776
|26,049
|Goodwill
|56,066
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|Mortgage servicing rights
|3,146
|3,444
|3,320
|3,027
|2,740
|Other real estate owned
|198
|148
|71
|206
|135
|Bank owned life insurance
|27,218
|25,347
|25,208
|15,501
|15,399
|Other assets
|18,310
|16,720
|15,374
|16,872
|14,370
|Total Assets
|$
|2,166,865
|$
|1,993,285
|$
|1,909,544
|$
|1,826,600
|$
|1,784,447
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|443,863
|$
|384,558
|$
|351,147
|$
|330,845
|$
|336,027
|Interest-bearing
|NOW accounts
|652,078
|605,533
|542,317
|534,792
|504,846
|Savings
|501,687
|451,043
|455,145
|392,059
|374,871
|Time
|256,445
|242,717
|247,553
|261,177
|261,631
|Total deposits
|1,854,073
|1,683,851
|1,596,162
|1,518,873
|1,477,375
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|29,882
|30,072
|30,239
|29,859
|30,949
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
|17,868
|17,840
|17,861
|17,724
|19,087
|Dividend payable
|1,888
|1,889
|1,889
|1,882
|1,768
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|12,569
|12,805
|14,233
|14,841
|14,971
|Total liabilities
|1,916,280
|1,746,457
|1,660,384
|1,583,179
|1,544,150
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 6/30/21 and 12/31/20
|82,259
|82,030
|81,804
|81,577
|82,134
|Treasury stock - 1,040,948 shares 6/30/21, 1,032,456 shares 12/31/20
|(12,172
|)
|(11,962
|)
|(11,932
|)
|(12,397
|)
|(12,668
|)
|Retained earnings
|179,734
|176,617
|173,591
|168,381
|165,476
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|764
|143
|5,697
|5,860
|5,355
|Total stockholders' equity
|250,585
|246,828
|249,160
|243,421
|240,297
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,166,865
|$
|1,993,285
|$
|1,909,544
|$
|1,826,600
|$
|1,784,447
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|Selected financial data
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Return on average assets
|0.90
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.43
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.10
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.06
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.00
|%
|7.87
|%
|11.04
|%
|7.28
|%
|8.07
|%
|7.94
|%
|7.57
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|3.53
|%
|3.71
|%
|4.09
|%
|4.04
|%
|4.25
|%
|3.61
|%
|4.44
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|0.44
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.48
|%
|1.06
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.09
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.38
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.21
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.67
|%
|Efficiency
|64.98
|%
|62.57
|%
|52.20
|%
|62.11
|%
|57.91
|%
|63.72
|%
|60.43
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|37.89
|%
|38.48
|%
|27.77
|%
|42.66
|%
|36.80
|%
|38.18
|%
|39.69
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|16.94
|$
|17.50
|$
|17.19
|$
|16.78
|$
|16.33
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|8.78
|%
|10.39
|%
|10.46
|%
|10.65
|%
|10.70
|%
|Average Shares Outstanding
|11,191,043
|11,197,012
|11,177,765
|11,142,797
|11,129,341
|11,194,011
|11,132,105
|Loans
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Commercial real estate
|$
|691,122
|$
|618,754
|$
|588,825
|$
|595,146
|$
|589,382
|Agricultural real estate
|189,742
|179,945
|189,159
|192,883
|194,606
|Consumer real estate
|194,715
|175,675
|175,588
|175,963
|174,069
|Commercial and industrial
|216,609
|202,958
|189,246
|238,175
|223,842
|Agricultural
|100,756
|100,022
|94,358
|103,330
|107,458
|Consumer
|56,427
|54,445
|52,540
|53,320
|50,108
|Other
|13,549
|14,088
|15,757
|9,030
|9,714
|Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(4,497
|)
|(4,208
|)
|(2,483
|)
|(3,985
|)
|(4,456
|)
|Total loans,net
|$
|1,458,423
|$
|1,341,679
|$
|1,302,990
|$
|1,363,862
|$
|1,344,723
|Asset quality data
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|7,031
|$
|8,139
|$
|9,404
|$
|7,870
|$
|8,473
|Troubled debt restructuring
|$
|5,492
|$
|5,774
|$
|6,514
|$
|7,028
|$
|7,034
|90 day past due and accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|7,031
|$
|8,139
|$
|9,404
|$
|7,870
|$
|8,473
|Other real estate owned
|$
|198
|$
|148
|$
|71
|$
|206
|$
|135
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|7,229
|$
|8,287
|$
|9,475
|$
|8,076
|$
|8,608
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|15,087
|$
|14,425
|$
|13,672
|$
|11,883
|$
|10,538
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
|1.03
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.78
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries):
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|(21
|)
|$
|947
|$
|205
|$
|37
|$
|169
|Year-to-date
|$
|926
|$
|947
|$
|537
|$
|331
|$
|294
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|Quarter-to-date
|0.00
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.01
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.07
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.48
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.63
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans
|214.58
|%
|177.24
|%
|177.96
|%
|151.01
|%
|117.24
|%
|(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
Interest Earning Assets:
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
|Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
|Annualized
Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|1,419,531
|$
|16,259
|4.58
|%
|$
|1,321,405
|$
|16,192
|4.90
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|367,249
|1,100
|1.20
|%
|189,977
|931
|1.96
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|17,497
|77
|2.23
|%
|21,915
|105
|2.43
|%
|Fed funds sold & other
|187,583
|94
|0.20
|%
|93,041
|45
|0.19
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,991,860
|$
|17,530
|3.53
|%
|1,626,338
|$
|17,273
|4.25
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|228,036
|125,730
|Total Assets
|$
|2,219,896
|$
|1,752,068
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings deposits
|$
|1,123,157
|$
|566
|0.20
|%
|$
|859,644
|$
|954
|0.44
|%
|Other time deposits
|250,277
|710
|1.13
|%
|269,897
|1,300
|1.93
|%
|Other borrowed money
|17,859
|115
|2.58
|%
|23,496
|257
|4.38
|%
|Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|29,980
|163
|2.17
|%
|30,300
|187
|2.47
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|1,421,273
|$
|1,554
|0.44
|%
|$
|1,183,337
|$
|2,698
|0.91
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|549,610
|330,611
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|249,013
|$
|238,120
|Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
|$
|15,976
|3.09
|%
|$
|14,575
|3.34
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.21
|%
|3.59
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|For the Six Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
Interest Earning Assets:
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
|Annualized Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest/Dividends
|Annualized Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|1,374,302
|$
|31,871
|4.64
|%
|$
|1,279,127
|$
|32,075
|5.02
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|345,893
|2,109
|1.22
|%
|190,067
|2,252
|2.37
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|18,936
|177
|2.37
|%
|25,374
|237
|2.36
|%
|Fed funds sold & other
|162,646
|138
|0.17
|%
|71,927
|173
|0.48
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,901,777
|$
|34,295
|3.61
|%
|1,566,495
|$
|34,737
|4.44
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|126,533
|117,818
|Total Assets
|$
|2,028,310
|$
|1,684,313
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings deposits
|$
|1,069,179
|$
|1,140
|0.21
|%
|$
|816,610
|$
|2,439
|0.60
|%
|Other time deposits
|246,155
|1,476
|1.20
|%
|273,738
|2,716
|1.98
|%
|Other borrowed money
|17,854
|337
|3.78
|%
|24,141
|523
|4.33
|%
|Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|30,095
|329
|2.19
|%
|34,627
|431
|2.49
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|1,363,283
|$
|3,282
|0.48
|%
|$
|1,149,116
|$
|6,109
|1.06
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|415,722
|299,859
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|249,305
|$
|235,338
|Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread
|$
|31,013
|3.13
|%
|$
|28,628
|3.38
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.27
|%
|3.67
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|June 30, 2021
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|$
|15,087
|Credit Mark
|2,172
|Total Credit Mark and Allowance for Loan Losses
|17,259
|Loans
|$
|1,458,423
|Adjustments
|PPP Loans
|(47,041
|)
|Loans excluding PPP Loans
|$
|1,411,382
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|1.03
|%
|Effect of Credit Mark
|0.15
|%
|Effect of PPP Loans
|0.04
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses, excluding PPP Loans
|1.22
|%
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
|(in thousands of dollars)
|(in thousands of dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income as reported
|$
|4,983
|$
|4,804
|$
|9,892
|$
|8,909
|Net income from Ossian Financial Services, Inc prior to acquisition
|$
|54
|$
|-
|$
|269
|$
|-
|Acquisition expenses
|1,092
|-
|1,248
|-
|Tax effect
|(224
|)
|-
|(295
|)
|-
|Net income excluding acquisition expenses
|$
|5,905
|$
|4,804
|$
|11,114
|$
|8,909
|Company Contact:
|Investor and Media Contact:
|Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank
|Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com